IMPaCT Assistant Director: Penn Center for Community Health Workers

About the position: If you want to lead expansion and continued quality of a transformational healthcare program to improve health disparities in the Philadelphia region, this is the job for you! We have developed IMPaCT, a nationally-recognized, evidenced-based Community Health Worker (CHW) model that has served more than 10,000 patients in Philadelphia. Given interest in the program, we are looking to hire a committed, collaborative individual to provide leadership and management for growth, drive quality improvement to ensure we continue to provide the best care, and help shape population health programs within Philadelphia and Penn Medicine. This is a key leadership role in a fast-growing organization.

About the organization: Penn Center for Community Health Workers (chw.upenn.edu) is a center of excellence for CHW research, patient care and dissemination. CHWs are trained laypeople, hired from local communities, who provide social support, advocacy and navigation to lower-income patients. Our IMPaCT model, which has been featured on National Public Radio and in the New York Times, is scientifically proven to improve primary care access, chronic disease control, and mental health while reducing hospital days by 65%. We are currently working with more than 50 organizations across 20 states to create, launch and sustain effective CHW programs. We are part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which provides competitive salaries and exceptional benefits, including an annual tuition benefit.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

• Oversee operations and performance outcomes for a program area (e.g., inpatient, outpatient, or tele-support).

• Lead projects and activities that further refine the IMPaCT tele-support model

• Supervise a staff of Managers/Sr. Managers and CHWs to ensure continued quality of outcomes for 1,000+ patients each year.

• Analyze data on a regular basis and identify opportunities for improvement. Develop and implement performance improvement strategies and plans.

• Represent the Center in major health system initiatives related to population health, COVID-19 support, and the social determinants of health.

• Cultivate and evaluate opportunities for expansion in Philadelphia and Penn Medicine.

• Lead Center-wide projects as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:

Required Education and Experience:

• A Bachelor’s Degree is required; a Master’s is preferred.

• 5+ years of leadership experience in organizations focused on improving the lives of lower income individuals is required.

• 8+ years of experience in a management role with a track record of achieving program outcomes and developing high performing staff is required.

• Self-starter who can make strong connections within and outside of the Center while working in our temporary virtual setup