Director of Communications: Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers

The Director of Communications is responsible for crafting and guiding the communications strategy of the Camden Coalition. They will ensure that the Camden Coalition’s work in the Camden region, at the state level, and our growing national presence are highlighted with consistent, engaging, and strategic messaging. The Director will work to support the development of products by all departments, and work with leadership and staff across the Camden Coalition to develop strategies for dissemination.

This position requires a high degree of sophistication, resourcefulness, and creativity, as well as the ability to lead by influencing others at all levels across the organization. It is important the Director have a strong understanding of the public health and health care landscape. The Director must have the ability to make key decisions and perform analyses which will impact project success and completion.

Essential Functions

• Develop and implement an integrated strategic communications plan to advance the Camden Coalition’s goals, broaden awareness of its programs and priorities, and increase the visibility of its programs across key stakeholder audiences.

• Tailor plans and products for various audiences, including the public, funders, community partners, and various public health, heath and social sector organizations.

• Oversee development of Camden Coalition content to be used in mass communications, training, and research products.

• Work with leaders from other departments to manage priorities for communications and content development

• Work with leaders from other departments to develop content expectations for program departments. Ensure that findings from clinical work, research, quality improvement, policy and advocacy and technical assistance are captured and disseminated in a way that supports the advancement of the complex care field.

• Oversee development of all Camden Coalition print communications including the annual report, marketing collateral materials and electronic communications including the Camden Coalition’s website, blog, newsletters, and social media.

• Ensures adherence to the Camden Coalition’s visual brand guidelines and brings an understanding of general design principles.

• Manage the review process for all Camden Coalition products to ensure consistent and strategic messaging and branding.

• Direct the communications team and any external consultants to support the development and execution of communications and dissemination strategies. The Director will delegate tasks as well as set limitations on projects.

• Actively engage, cultivate and manage press relationships to ensure coverage surrounding Camden Coalition programs, special events, public announcements, and other projects. Serve as a spokesperson and lead point person on media interactions that help promote and/or impact the organization, exercising judgment to prioritize media opportunities.

• Work with the Camden Coalition’s leaders and training lead(s) to expand overall organizational competencies related to communications, including related to writing, oral communications, use of social media, and graphic design.

Non-Essential Functions

1. Attend relevant training as necessary to maintain professional certification and/or knowledge.

2. Adhere to the Camden Coalition’s guidelines and ensures the appropriate handling of sensitive information.

3. May work non-traditional hours based on operational needs and to meet the needs of the community.

4. Other duties as assigned within the scope of position expectations.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

1. Demonstrates ability to carefully set priorities, meet deadlines, and schedule time efficiently.

2. Exhibits superior strategic planning, critical thinking, and analytic skills.

3. Ability to follow-up and follow-through with strong attention to detail.

4. Ability to work well and maintain professionalism under occasional times of stress and pressure.

5. Excellent interpersonal skills and a collaborative management style.

6. Ability to consider several points of view and synthesize/translate into effective strategic action. Possesses strong interpersonal skills as demonstrated by compassionate, courteous, cordial, cooperative, and professional interaction with diverse groups of co-workers, external business partners, and the community

7. Ability to work collaboratively in a team and manage multiple priorities, utilize effective time management skills, and exercise sound administrative judgment.

8. Delegate responsibilities effectively.

9. Demonstrated excellence in strategic planning, business planning, and operational leadership.

Experience, Education, and Licensure

1. 10 years of communications experience, preferably with some in management, or a combination or relevant educational and professional experience.

2. Requires the ability to travel on occasion.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

1. While performing the duties of this job, the employee will frequently stand; walk and sit in an office environment

2. There will be occasional lifting up to 15-20 lbs

Work Environment

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

1. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate

2. Although work is primarily indoors, you may be required to travel outside to business community locations

Application Process

Submit cover letter, resume, and a professional writing portfolio.

EEOE Statement

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, creed, color, religion, gender (including pregnancy), national origin, nationality, ancestry, age, familial status, marital/civil union status, domestic partnership status, affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, atypical hereditary cellular or blood trait, genetic information, liability for military service, disability status (mental or physical, including perceived disability, and AIDS and HIV status), protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.

Nothing in this position description restricts management’s right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities to this job at any time.

