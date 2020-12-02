Executive Director (Statewide): Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition (PICC)

ABOUT US:

The Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition (PICC) is a diverse coalition of over 50 member organizations. Our membership includes community groups, social, health and legal service providers, advocacy organizations, labor unions, and faith communities. PICC plays a unique role as the only organization in Pennsylvania that brings together organizations and individuals representing different ethnicities, immigration statuses, faiths, and other backgrounds, to work collectively on immigrant rights in Pennsylvania.

PICC’s work is guided by the following values:

Collaboration – We are committed to broad-based coalition work and embrace the challenge of finding common ground and building positive working relationships between diverse groups and individuals.

WHO YOU ARE:

The Executive Director of PICC is a highly effective communicator, masterful storyteller and bridge builder who demonstrates the ability to lead collaboration among groups representing multiple nationalities, languages, ethnicities, religions, and other identities and their intersections. They are a compassionate, persistent, and adaptable leader who will strengthen PICC’s vision.

Reporting to PICC’s Board of Directors and supervising all senior staff, the Executive Director is responsible for:

Organizational Development & Fundraising:

In conjunction with the Resource Director, raise funds for the coalition

Build and maintain relationships with PICC’s local members and national partners

Help involve more organizations as members to the coalition

Work collaboratively with Board leadership to ensure an effective and representative Board of Directors and set Board strategy in realizing the organization’s vision.

Ensure the fiscal integrity of the organization by developing an annual budget and providing monthly financial statements and other documentation that accurately reflects the financial condition of the organization.

External Leadership & Communications:

Cultivate and maintain relationships with key stakeholders and elected officials to broaden PICC’s base of support and impact

Effectively engage and communicate with the public, both written and verbally

Build PICC’s capacity to lead and support advocacy efforts at the local, state, and federal levels that result in policy change

Experience and knowledge regarding legislative advocacy, including communications skills for the promotion of policy papers/positions

Internal Leadership:

Maintain an equitable and sustainable organizational culture that promotes the wellbeing of all staff and members

Ensure that PICC achieves its goals by developing and executing the strategic plan that fulfills the organizational mission and vision (short and long-term)

Guide and mentor employees by leading with care, tenacity, and passion

Maintain a strong and diverse team through inclusive and transparent recruitment, hiring, evaluation, training, and promotion processes

Candidates will be evaluated on the following skills:

Commitment and passion to protect and promote immigrant rights

Strategic and effective fundraiser from both traditional and non-traditional sources and individuals

Commitment to supporting grassroots leadership in coalition work

Experience with immigrant rights organizing, specifically building multi-national/ethnic/religious campaigns

Fluency in a language spoken within Pennsylvania’s immigrant communities (e.g. Spanish, Chinese, etc.) is preferred

Knowledge about Pennsylvania’s history of immigration and politics is preferred

This position can be based anywhere in Pennsylvania and will require some travel statewide. This is a full-time position with occasional weekend and evening hours.

The Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition is an equal opportunity employer. Candidates for employment will be considered without regard to race or ethnicity, gender, age, national origin, marital status, disability, or sexual orientation.

Benefits Competitive benefits package which includes full medical coverage, 5% employer 401k match, paid vacation, mental health days, and sick leave. Level of Language Proficiency