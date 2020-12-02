Executive Director: Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania

The Executive Director of Physicians for Social Responsibility-Pennsylvania reports to the Board of Directors, and is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives. The Executive Director will:

Focus Areas:

Managing Operations, Staff Activity and Board Communications Fundraising Program Oversight Grant Writing and Management

This is a part-time employee contract, 20 hour per week for 6 months at a compensation of $35 per hour. This position is at-will and evaluations will be conducted periodically. A permanent position is the desired goal contingent upon performance and funding.

Specific responsibilities may include the following:

Assure that the organization has a long-range strategy which achieves its mission, and toward which it makes consistent and timely progress. Provide leadership in developing program, organizational and financial plans with the Board of Directors and staff, and carry out plans and policies authorized by the board. Promote active and broad participation by volunteers in all areas of the organization’s work. Maintain official records and documents, and ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulations. Maintain a working knowledge of significant developments and trends in the field. Ensure ongoing local programmatic excellence, rigorous program evaluation, and consistent quality of finance and administration, fundraising, communications, and systems; recommend timelines and resources needed to achieve the strategic goals. Actively engage and energize PSR’s volunteers, board members, event committees, alumni, partnering organizations, and funders, including PSR National. Develop, maintain, and support a strong board of directors; serve as ex-officio of each committee; seek and build board involvement with strategic direction for both ongoing local operations as well as for the national rollout. Lead, coach, develop, and retain PSR’s nonprofit’s high-performance senior management team Ensure effective systems to track scaling progress, and regularly evaluate program components, so as to measure successes that can be effectively communicated to the board, funders, and other constituents.

In communications, the Executive Director will:

See that the board is kept fully informed on the condition of the organization and all important factors influencing it. Publicize the activities of the organization, its programs and goals. Establish sound working relationships and cooperative arrangements with community groups and organizations. Represent the programs and point of view of the organization to agencies, organizations, and the general public. Expand local revenue generating and fundraising activities to support existing program operations and regional expansion while simultaneously retiring building debt. Deepen and refine all aspects of communications – from web presence to external relations with the goal of creating a stronger brand. Use external presence and relationships to garner new opportunities. Cultivate excellent relationships with local media, provide oversight for PSR’s presence in the social media

In relations with staff, the Executive Director will:

Be responsible for the recruitment, employment, and release of all personnel, both paid staff and volunteers. Ensure that job descriptions are developed, that regular performance evaluations are held, and that sound human resource practices are in place. Encourage staff and volunteer development and education, and assist program staff in relating their specialized work to the total program of the organization. Maintain a climate which attracts, keeps, and motivates a diverse staff of top quality people.

In budget and finance, the Executive Director will:

Be responsible for developing and maintaining sound financial practices. Work with the staff, Finance Committee, and the board in preparing a budget; see that the organization operates within budget guidelines. Ensure that adequate funds are available to permit the organization to carry out its work. Jointly, with the president and secretary of the board of directors, conduct official correspondence of the organization, and jointly, with designated officers, execute legal documents. Responsible for signing all notes, agreements, and other instruments made and entered into and on behalf of the organization. Responsible for the fiscal integrity of PSR Phila, to include submission to the board of a proposed annual budget and monthly financial statements, which accurately reflect the financial condition of the organization. Responsible for fundraising and developing other resources necessary to support PSR’s mission. Managing grants and sponsors that include researching grant opportunities, completing applications for funding, writing grants and overseeing the subsequent funding. Design the national expansion and complete the strategic business planning process for the program expansion into new markets. Begin to build partnerships in new markets, establishing relationships with the funders, and political and community leaders at each expansion site. Be an external local and national presence that publishes and communicates program results with an emphasis on the successes of the local program as a model for regional and national replication.

Benefits