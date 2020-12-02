Director of Human Resources: Bestwork Industries for the Blind – Cherry Hill, NJ

Bestwork Industries, headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ near Philadelphia, PA is seeking a Director of Human Resources to plan, lead, direct, develop, and coordinate the policies, activities and staff of the Human Resource (HR) department, ensuring legal compliance and implementation of the organization’s mission and person-centered strategy. The Director of Human Resources will be a member of the senior leadership team, report to the CEO, and lead an experienced human resources staff. This is a new position due to the growth of the organization.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
The Director of Human Resources will be a strategic-minded, dynamic and results oriented leader who demonstrates an understanding and passion for the mission and values of Bestwork Industries, who will lead the transformation of the human resources function. He or she must be able to understand and meet the unique needs of Bestwork Industries employees, talent partners and customers.
The Director of Human Resources
- Collaborates with senior leadership to understand the organization’s goals and strategy related to staffing, recruiting, and retention.
- Leads the implementation of the Human Resources Strategic Plan.
- Plans, leads, develops, coordinates, and implements policies, processes, training, initiatives and surveys to support the organization’s human resource compliance and strategy needs.
- Administers or oversees the administration of human resources programs including, but not limited to, learning and development; performance and talent management; recognition and morale; compensation and benefits; disciplinary matters; disputes and investigations; productivity.
- Identifies staffing and recruiting needs; develops and executes best practices for hiring and talent management.
- Conducts research and analysis of organizational trends including review of reports and metrics from the organization’s human resource information system (HRIS) and other internal data sources.
- Monitors and ensures the organizations compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations, and recommended best practices; reviews and modifies policies and practices to maintain compliance.
- Maintains knowledge of trends, best practices, regulatory changes, and new technologies in human resources, talent management, learning and development, and employment law; applies this knowledge to communicate changes in strategy, policy, practice, and resources to top leadership.
- Facilitates professional development, training, and certification activities for HR staff.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business or other related field; master’s degree preferred.
- Minimum 10 years’ human resources management experience required, with strategic, talent management, learning and development and employee engagement experience highly preferred.
- SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP preferred.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and conflict resolution skills.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong supervisory and leadership skills.
- Thorough knowledge of employment-related laws and regulations.
- Knowledge of and experience with varied human resources technologies.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office or related software.
- Ability to drive results and take initiative.
Salary and Benefits
Salary is commensurate with experience. Bestwork Industries offers a competitive employee benefits package.
How to Apply
Applicants should send their resumes and cover letters describing their qualifications and interest, plus a salary history to akcroley@atwatermartin.com by November 29, 2020.
Apply for this job