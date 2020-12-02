Development Operations Manager: Asian Arts Initiative

The Development Operations Manager assists the Deputy Director of Advancement (Deputy) with the project management and implementation of Asian Arts Initiative’s fundraising and marketing activities. The position integrates and works closely with the entire team and Board of Directors.

Key Responsibilities

Development

Assist in project management of grant proposals, award phases, reports, and related content from research phase to completion. Report and track progress through Basecamp, weekly in person check-ins, and relevant project staff.

Grant applications and reports:

Project management: create and manage a project timeline of approximately 25 grant applications and reports of varying size. Maintain accountability points of relevant staff, report and track progress through Basecamp (project mgmt portal), prepare updates and content for related meetings, and report out weekly to Deputy.

Assist in application and report preparation, including but not limited to, creation of narrative, collating attachments such as budget, work samples, bios, etc.

Donor campaigns:

Project management: create and maintain project timelines for approximately 2-3 donor (digital and mailed) appeals, 1 donor in-person event, maintain and support activities related to donor pipeline

Content: inform and generate donor appeal content, edit donor acknowledgements, receipts, and reports and maintain donor stewardship schedule

Oversee customer relationship management (CRM) and organizational database maintenance for all development content and materials.

Compliance Monitoring

Monitors and project manages grant and award performance.

Troubleshoots compliance issues and advises on protocols and improvements.

Works as part of a team to monitor “project “implementation and proactively identify compliance issues related to enrollment, eligibility, verification, tracking, spending, and reporting (narrative, fiscal and data).



Marketing and Communications

Publicity: track and manage media outreach and cultivation for coverage, monitor activity for press opportunities and maintain media outlet databases.

Digital communications

Mailing list: monthly enews, 2-4 monthly eblasts, event related promotions- assist with content generation, ensure adherence to organizational branding guidelines, manage staff assignments, track and maintain project timelines and accountability on Basecamp.

Ensure frequent and accurate website maintenance: managing the timely and delivery of new content, monitoring site for updates and accuracy, file management of related assets

Regular tracking of social media and website metrics.



General

Assist in budget tracking and maintenance for related departments.

Positive attitude and willing participation in a small team dynamic. Willingness to work outside of main responsibilities and serve as an organizational ambassador.



Qualifications

Experience working in arts nonprofit.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple responsibilities and tasks with excellent attention to detail.

Flexibility; ability to work with diverse personalities and quickly evolving organizational needs.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Commitment to organizational values of social justice and equity.



Preferred Qualifications

Experience in development fundraising and grant writing within a mid-size organizational budget.

Understands and maintains contract compliance documents including RFPs, contracts, scopes of work, work plans, budgets, timelines, reports and evaluation requirements.

Experience working in Customer Relationship Database (CRM) such as Salesforce or Raiser’s Edge.

Hours and Compensation

This is a full-time exempt position at approximately 40 hours/week. Evening and weekend hours may be required. The salary range for this position is $45,000-$55,000.



How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their application (by December 31st) to jobs@asianartsinitiative.org:

A cover letter a) stating where you learned about the opportunity b) your specific interest in the position

Resume

3-5 professional references with a variety of relationships to the candidate (direct supervisor, direct report, colleague, external partner, etc.)

Organizational Overview

Asian Arts Initiative is a multi-disciplinary and community-based arts center in Philadelphia that advances racial equity and understanding, activating artists, youth, and their communities through creative practice and dialogue grounded in the diverse Asian American experience. Through exhibitions, performances, and community projects, we provide an inclusive gathering place for conversation and exchange of ideas. Our community-based arts initiatives seek out and cultivate innovative models for artists to engage with local communities, with a particular emphasis on working in partnership with our immediate neighborhood. Our primary programs include: 1) Artist residencies, commissions, and presenting of performances and exhibitions for artists to develop professionally and to create socially relevant artwork reflecting community experiences; 2) Year-round out-of-school-time programming for middle school youth, offering creative development and a safe place; 3) Participatory curatorial practices and various community development initiatives in our immediate neighborhood of Chinatown North/Callowhill.