Executive Director: Homeless Advocacy Project

POSITION SUMMARY

HAP is seeking an experienced, visionary leader to serve as its next Executive Director. Building on a strong foundation, the next leader will be responsible for leading HAP’s strategic direction, ensuring its long-term financial sustainability and operational efficiency, and overseeing the organization’s programs and staff.

The ideal candidate brings a deep passion for HAP’s mission and a successful record of organizational leadership and experience developing strong relationships with various audiences, including funders, partners, policymakers, and individuals with lived experiences. The ideal candidate is also a dedicated team builder, committed to fostering a positive and supportive culture that reflects HAP’s commitment to diversity, racial equity, and inclusion.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Vision and Strategic Leadership:

● Lead implementation of HAP’s strategic plan; collaborate with staff, the Board, and key stakeholders to develop innovative strategies to fulfill the organization’s mission

● Maintain active engagement and knowledge of current issues and trends to inform cutting edge programs and strategies to advance HAP’s mission

● Ensure and enhance HAP’s reputation as a leading voice and authority on legal and policy issues involving homelessness in Philadelphia

Team Leadership and Culture:

● Actively champion diversity, equity, and inclusion, and promote a climate that attracts, retains, and motivates a talented, dedicated, and diverse staff

● Promote a respectful workplace that encourages teamwork

● Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing team and foster positive organizational culture

Fundraising:

● Oversee and work with Board and staff to implement a comprehensive fundraising strategy with diverse sources of revenue (including foundation, individual, law firm, and corporate) and event fundraising (including an annual benefit)

● Cultivate and maintain relationships with current and prospective funders and encourage active board engagement in donor cultivation

Program Management:

● Develop and oversee major strategic initiatives including advocacy, policy proposals, and litigation

● Participate in legal clinics on a regular basis and handle limited client matters in order to maintain a working knowledge of HAP’s day-to-day operations and the challenges faced by HAP’s clients

● Support and expand HAP’s network of pro bono lawyers to amplify program capacity

● Build, lead, and work as part of coalitions, and local, state, and national organizations, ensuring that HAP’s programs reflect the goals and needs of people with lived experience

Board Engagement and Partnerships:

● Actively recruit, engage, support, and maintain effective communications with a strong and diverse Board of Directors; lead the Board in developing its own capacity to support the organization’s strategic priorities and financial sustainability

● Maintain and develop relationships with key stakeholders and partners, including policymakers, key allied organizations, media, law firms and corporate legal departments, and volunteers

Communications:

● Serve as lead spokesperson for the organization’s mission and goals, including with the media, partner organizations, and policymakers

● Oversee the organization’s communications strategy to advance and support program goals, ensuring that key messages are communicated effectively

Financial Management and Administration:

● Oversee the successful execution of HAP’s day-to-day operations, including effective strategic financial decision-making, budgeting and management, reporting, and compliance

● Negotiate and execute contracts, including agreements and other instruments made and entered into by and on behalf of the organization

QUALIFICATIONS:

● Juris Doctorate degree and current license (any state) required; the successful candidate will be expected to obtain a license to practice in Pennsylvania

● Passion for HAP’s mission and ability to serve as a credible advocate for people experiencing, or at risk, of homelessness

● Proven success in a senior leadership role with a demonstrated ability to manage the strategic, financial, team leadership, and operational needs of a lean nonprofit

● Strong legal skills with a proven track record of high-quality, creative lawyering

● Demonstrated commitment to racial equity, diversity, and inclusion

● Proven ability to lead and develop creative, thoughtful, and effective strategies to make systemic change

● Demonstrated aptitude for cultivating and stewarding funding relationships, including experience diversifying funding streams

● Positive, engaging, and entrepreneurial leadership style

● Exceptional interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills

● Ability to partner effectively with external stakeholders

● Strong professional ethics, transparency, integrity, and accountability

Salary is commensurate with experience based on a competitive public interest salary scale. Available benefits include medical, dental, vision, term life, short and long term disability, 403(b) retirement plan, and generous paid time off and holidays.

It is the policy of HAP to afford equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals, without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, citizenship status, veteran status, or any other characteristic or status that is protected by federal, state, or local law.