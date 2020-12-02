Case Management Supervisor: Public Health Management Corporation

Turning Points for Children an affiliate of The Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) seeks a Case Management Supervisor. The primary purpose of this position is to supervise the activities of, and gives consultation and direction to the case managers engaged in performing a variety of counseling, referral, placement and/or adoptive functions related to services to children and youth in the CUA. The employee has controlling responsibility for the operation of a CUA case management unit and insures that the unit conforms to standards, regulations and laws of the CUA, TPFC, and city, state and federal agencies. Work includes assigning cases, reviewing case activities, determining training and developmental needs, training employees, reviewing worker performances, and initiating corrective action when necessary. Contact with individuals, their families, representatives of private and public welfare agencies, representatives of professional and community groups, and the general public as well as supervision of case managers, case aides and other subordinate staff are of major significance to the work.

