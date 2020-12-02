Case Management Supervisor: Public Health Management Corporation

Turning Points for Children an affiliate of The Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) seeks a Case Management Supervisor. The primary purpose of this position is to supervise the activities of, and gives consultation and direction to the case managers engaged in performing a variety of counseling, referral, placement and/or adoptive functions related to services to children and youth in the CUA. The employee has controlling responsibility for the operation of a CUA case management unit and insures that the unit conforms to standards, regulations and laws of the CUA, TPFC, and city, state and federal agencies. Work includes assigning cases, reviewing case activities, determining training and developmental needs, training employees, reviewing worker performances, and initiating corrective action when necessary. Contact with individuals, their families, representatives of private and public welfare agencies, representatives of professional and community groups, and the general public as well as supervision of case managers, case aides and other subordinate staff are of major significance to the work.
*This position is for a specialized unit that handles cases involving victims of child abuse and trafficking.
Accountability: Work is performed under the general supervision of the CUA Case Management Director.
Location: This position is located at 415 South 15th Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
Responsibilities:
- Assigns, reviews, and evaluates the activities of a group of vase managers providing services to clients; supervises workers in such functional areas as adoption, foster care, guardianship, purchase of services, counseling and referral, and protective services; trains workers in the problems of adults and children; discusses the appropriate placement and services required; determines whether court action is required; evaluates services provided to individuals by private, public and contracted agencies; reviews the development and implementation of service plans within the service setting.
- Plans, assigns and reviews the activities of a group of case managers performing casework functions within the CUA; recommends changes in practices and procedures to increase operating efficiency and expedite work flow; confers with superiors on policies, rules, and regulations related to social service functions; consults with private and public welfare agency officials on established procedures and problem areas; recommends establishing or modifying current methods and policies; confers with superior on unusual social service problems.
- Screens cases initially to determine level of risk to individual, individual’s eligibility for program, and services required; reviews cases for socio-economic, medical, educational, employment and/or other information; assigns cases and meets with appropriate social worker to discuss status of cases, problems encountered, basis for actions, and alternative solutions; reviews and discusses progress, reviews workers’ reports; provides supportive liaison services and assistance when required; reviews recommendations for case closings and transfers; evaluates workers’ performance.
- Trains case managers in social work techniques and methodologies; orients worker with appropriate laws, policies, regulations and procedures; evaluates worker development, performance and problem areas to determine training needs; takes corrective action where necessary.
- Communicates with other public and private agencies and institutions to exchange information and develop resources; prepares correspondence; answers inquiries relating to services and clients.
- Supervises a minimum of five (5) staff.
Skills:
- The principles, practices and techniques of social work as applied to the CUA case management function
- Supervisory methods and techniques
- The principles, practices and policies of social service administration
- The principles, practices and procedures for social service program planning and evaluation within child welfare
- Administrative principles, policies and procedures governing social services as applied to child welfare
- The legal provisions and regulations applicable to the delivery of social service within child welfare
- The principles, practices, techniques, literature and current developments in the field of social service planning within child welfare
- The functions and resources of public and private social welfare and related agencies providing services to individuals within child welfare
- Current social, economic, environmental and health problems affecting the clients
- Social and environmental factors which result in the need for placement or institutionalization of individuals
- Behavioral science concepts and principles as they relate to supervision of a group of case managers and other subordinate staff
- The principles and practices of administrative organization and management and its applications in resolving a variety of operational and administrative problems
- Proficiency in English and Spanish preferred
Ability to:
- Plan, organize and coordinate the activities of a group of case managers in child welfare
- Apply behavioral science concepts and principles in the supervision of a group of case managers
- Evaluate social service programs and make recommendations to improve effectiveness of operations
- Effect sound management practices in the administration of social service programs
- Analyze and resolve complex social work situations and make sound recommendations consistent with social work principles and CUA policies
- Exercise judgment and discretion in applying and interpreting policies and procedures consistent with the overall policy and objectives of programs
- Interpret and explain program function, goals and objectives
- Establish and maintain effective working relationships with representatives of private and public agencies, the judiciary, civic groups, associates and the general public
- Present ideas effectively, both orally and in writing
- Prepare and analyze reports pertaining to social service programs
Experience:
- Three years of social work supervising experience, preferably in the field of child welfare
- Three years of direct social work experience, one of which has been at the full performance level in child welfare.
- Any equivalent combination of education and experience determined to be in accordance with DHS requirements.
Education Requirement:
- Completion of a master’s degree program in social work from an accredited college or university.
About Us
A Look Inside the Culture at PHMC
Think you know the ins and outs of public health organizations? Well, you can think again as you get to know the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC).
From its modern office space to its holistic approach to public health services, PHMC is delivering a refreshingly unexpected experience from desk to field.
The experience begins the moment you step out of the elevator and walk through the giant glass doors that welcome you into PHMC headquarters. Bathed in light, the open-concept office space spans multiple floors of 1500 Market Street, all featuring larger-than-life wood staircases, glass conference rooms and splashes of orange, yellow and blue workspaces. Only a stone’s throw away, City Hall practically leaps inside the expansive windows along the east side of the office — a fitting view to represent all of the work PHMC is doing to improve the health of the Greater Philadelphia region.
The inviting, contemporary aesthetic at PHMC and its affiliated offices is only one way the organization is making an impact in the public health sector. Through its programs, subsidiary organizations and partnerships with the government, foundations, businesses and community-based organizations, PHMC serves as one of the most comprehensive public health resources in the country.
With more than 350 programs across the public health sphere, PHMC provides “wrap-around services” for its almost 350,000 clients annually. That means, rather than only treating one specific issue per client, case managers are enabled to dive deeper and analyze the entire spectrum of a client’s lifestyle — from physical and mental health needs to the ecosystem that makes up their home and family — and expose them to a wide breadth of programs and services that can improve their overall life.
As multi-layered company with more than 3,000 employees working within the 350 programs that run across 70 sites in the region, the employee landscape naturally fosters many subcultures, leading to a diverse, dynamic and innovative company culture. Yet no matter where or with whom employees work, whether in the office or out in the field, they are all tied together through PHMC’s core values of collaboration, health equity and access, innovation, diversity and inclusion, growth, development and wellness.
In addition to promoting health and wellness throughout the communities it serves, PHMC also brings its mission-driven works inside its own walls. Fostering an internal culture of wellness and movement, PHMC’s headquarter office is equipped with treadmill workstations, standing desks, and for all, access to an in-house gym complete with group classes and a healthy-options café and plenty of space to gather.
At its core, PHMC is a sophisticated public health organization where professionals who are passionate about helping people and building healthy communities belong. Always growing, PHMC offers careers across a wide range of programs and departments, all of which enable employees to deliberately channel their passion and make tangible social impact.
