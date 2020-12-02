Director of Development: First Up

First Up is seeking a Director of Development to oversee the organization’s fundraising efforts and the development team. The optimal person will be: a fundraising generalist with experience securing foundation, corporate, individual, and government support; familiar with Philadelphia’s philanthropic landscape; skilled at raising funds for a systems change focused organization; and accustomed to developing and managing a small team of fundraisers, to include working collaboratively with the Executive Director to cultivate, solicit, and steward donors, setting strategy, and providing coaching and other supports to Board members. S/he will represent the organization to external stakeholders, including prospects and funders, and will be skilled at building strategic relationships for the agency. Past experience in early childhood education is not a necessity, but interest in learning about and then becoming a champion for the mission are a must.

Background of Ideal Candidate

An experienced fundraising professional with 7-10 years of progressive responsibility, with experience with all revenue types and at least 2-3 years of experience setting fundraising strategy, who is looking to take their next career step. Has a history of accomplishment in fundraising, communications, staff management, and external relationship advancement. Experience working within a sophisticated development department and enthusiasm for building a major gifts program that both institutionalizes best practices and experiments with new ideas. High-energy person with vision, integrity and a passion for excellence who is able to mobilize staff, board and other stakeholders toward a common goal. Entrepreneurial person capable and comfortable growing and diversifying an organization’s revenue mix is a must.

Professional

Characteristics

Demonstrated ability in all key areas of revenue development: foundations, corporate giving programs, corporate sponsorships, annual fund donors, major donors, and public sector support. Experience as the head of a development department is preferred, but not required. Experience cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding major donors is required. Demonstrated ability setting an organization’s overall fundraising strategy is required. Demonstrated supervisory or management experience is required. Demonstrated ability to work effectively with all levels of the organization is required. Ability to build an organization-wide culture of philanthropy is required. Proven track record in board management is preferred. Demonstrated experience with systems change fundraising is preferred. Skilled in working in a collaborative manner to build relationships with multiple external stakeholders, including capacity to understand the interests and motivations of other nonprofits, institutional funders, and public sector decision makers. Proven experience working with diverse populations, including experience in building bridges to develop relationships, trust and credibility. Excellent written, oral and interpersonal communication skills are required, including public speaking skills. Deep appreciation of early childhood education is required, however substantive knowledge about the field is not essential.

Key Responsibilities