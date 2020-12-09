Assistant Director of Development, Institutional Partnerships: Moore College of Art & Design

Status: Exempt, Full-time
Position: Assistant Director of Development, Institutional Partnerships
Reports to: Vice President, Institutional Advancement
Purpose: Assists the VP of Advancement with outreach to corporate and foundation donors, as well as planning, coordinating and administering an institutional partnership program Also prepares proposals for government funding sources.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree and four years progressively responsible fund raising experience, particularly in grant writing and relationship management.
- Ability to establish and maintain good working relationships with prospects and donors
- Ability to work effectively in a team setting, strong communication and superior interpersonal skills
- Excellent technical writing skills and organizational abilities
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office and development databases (particularly Raiser’s Edge).
- Knowledge of Philadelphia-area fund raising community helpful, including experience raising gifts from individual, corporate and foundation donors.
- Volunteer/committee management experience
- Ability to travel if necessary as well as work evenings and weekends
- Goal-oriented work ethic
Responsibilities:
- Work with the VP of Advancement to establish short- and long-range goals and to enlist support from members of college staff and volunteers to carry out the goals of the department.
- Create an institutional partnership program that will leverage/maximize Moore’s existing base of corporate and foundation support while providing opportunities for increased and new giving to the College’s curricular and co-curricular priorities as well as to various events including, but not limited to, the Visionary Woman Awards, Senior Show and Fashion Show.
- Establish framework for partnership with academic units and other key centers to foster more robust thinking around opportunities for partnership support, including establishment of Faculty Advancement Advisory Group
- Manage the grants program, including researching potential funders, maintaining an up-to-date calendar of proposal and report deadlines and drafting and submitting all proposals and reports to foundation, corporate and government donors.
- Manage a portfolio of 100 -120 corporate and foundation prospects and make 5 – 10 visits a month to identify, cultivate, solicit and steward donors with capacity for gifts and sponsorships in the $1,000-$50,000 range.
- Plan, recommend and carry out appropriate solicitation strategies as well as donor cultivation/stewardship activities – engage faculty, staff and volunteers as appropriate.
- Establish a pipeline of institutional prospects with cultivation, solicitation and stewardship strategies for each documented in Raiser’s Edge.
- Work with Moore staff and faculty to ascertain needs, research prospective funding sources, and draft and submit proposals and reports.
- Work with Development Associate to ensure donors and sponsors are acknowledged in a personalized and timely manner.
- Other Duties as assigned.
Physical Demands/Working Conditions:
No physical demands. Office settings.
