The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia seeks a dynamic project manager and administrator to serve as Business Manager.

The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art. We engage artists and audiences in imaginative reflection on the complexities of contemporary life. We present bold, original, well-crafted productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma is currently in the second year of its “Next Chapter” initiative, led by a four-member Cohort of Co-Artistic Directors alongside the Managing Director. The organization has a $3.2M operating budget for FY21 and seeks to grow substantially over the next three years. This Business Manager will bolster and streamline operations alongside leadership, staff, board, and artists in service of our artistic mission.

The Business Manager leads our business and administrative functions including all office functions, banking, payroll, and cash management, contract administration, human resources and benefits processes, reporting needs for staff and board, and serves as a link between departments for all operational needs The Business Manager reports to the Managing Director, and works closely with the Artistic Director Cohort and Board of Directors, as a key member of the organization’s senior staff. The Business Manager supervises the Associate Business Manager, and has a dotted line report of a part-time Controller and other contractors reporting finance functions. The Business Manager will be cross-trained in day-to-day functions of the business office, IT, and bookkeeping.

The Business Manager will contribute in meaningful ways to the organizational culture of the Wilma, and will advocate internally and externally to advance our values on an organizational, local, and national scale. This person will take part in at least one cross-departmental working group, and will participate in company-wide EDI work and anti-bias training as we further or commitment to being an inclusive and anti-racist organization.

The ideal candidate has a passion for theater, a deep knowledge of project management best practices, an aptitude for staff management and collaboration, and is adept at creating and translating financial reports for a variety of audiences.. We seek someone who is equally comfortable with both detailed and big-picture thinking, budget analysis and meeting facilitation, internal communications and external negotiations. The Business Manager should efficiently manage current processes, while imagining and implementing new ways of approaching our work.

Due to Covid-19, The Wilma operates primarily in a remote environment. The Business Manager should be able travel to the Wilma offices in Philadelphia on an as-needed basis. Once returning to in-person operations but would not need to be 100% on-site for our work week. We expect a candidate to be proficient in remote-work softwares and systems, with the with the ability to learn CRM and Bookkeeping tools (we use Tessitura and Great Plains / MS Dynamics), Microsoft 365, project management and video conference tools.

This is a full-time, exempt role with compensation in the low $50,000s. Our benefits include 85% payment of healthcare, generous paid time off, tax-free employee contributions to a retirement plan, and other fringe benefits. Applications will be open until filled, with the desired start time in early January 2021.

The Wilma Theater is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, color, sex, gender, age, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, religion, disability, or public assistance status in the recruitment, hiring, training, compensation, promotion, transfer, layoff, recall and termination of employees. The Wilma is committed to building a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment. Those who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other members of underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply.