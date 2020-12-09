Controller: The Wilma Theater

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia seeks a knowledgeable and efficient finance professional to serve as Controller on a part-time basis.

The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art. We engage artists and audiences in imaginative reflection on the complexities of contemporary life. We present bold, original, well-crafted productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma is currently in the second year of its “Next Chapter” initiative, led by a four-member Cohort of Co-Artistic Directors alongside the Managing Director. The organization has a $3.2M operating budget for FY21 and seeks to grow substantially over the next three years. This Controller will streamline financial practices and reporting alongside leadership, staff, and board in service of our fiscal stability.

The Controller reports to the Managing Director, with a dotted line to the Business Manager, and works alongside the business office and staff budget managers, and regularly interfaces with the Finance Committee and Board of Directors. The Controller manages cash flow, general ledger, prepares monthly financial statements and reconciliations, and leads on board-level finance reporting. The Controller provides back-up to the business office for payroll, A/P and A/R processing, and will prepare budgets and reports for internal and external purposes included institutional funders. Along with the Managing Director, the Controller will lead monthly meetings with budget managers on staff to revise operating outlook and inform cash flow and strategic organizational decisions. Annually, the Controller will oversee the seasonal budget and auditing process, as well as fiscal surveys.

The Controller will contribute in meaningful ways to the organizational culture of the Wilma, and will advocate internally and externally to advance our values on an organizational, local, and national scale. This person will participate in company-wide EDI work and anti-bias training as we further or commitment to being an inclusive and anti-racist organization.

The ideal candidate has a deep knowledge of non-profit accounting practices and is adept at creating and translating financial reports for a variety of audiences. We seek someone who can collaborate with staff and volunteers with varying levels of financial expertise. The Controller should efficiently learn and manage current processes, while imagining and implementing new ways of approaching our work.

Due to Covid-19, The Wilma operates primarily in a remote environment and as such we are open to all candidates able to work EST hours and able travel as-needed to the Wilma offices in Philadelphia. Once returning to in-person operations but would not need to be 100% on-site for our work week. We expect a candidate to be proficient in remote-work softwares and systems, with the ability to learn Tessitura, Great Plains (MS Dynamics), Microsoft 365, project management and video conference tools.

This is a part-time role estimated at 20 hours per week, with compensation in the high $20,000s. Applications will be open until filled, with the desired start time on or before January 1, 2021.

The Wilma Theater is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, color, sex, gender, age, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, religion, disability, or public assistance status in the recruitment, hiring, training, compensation, promotion, transfer, layoff, recall and termination of employees. The Wilma is committed to building a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment. Those who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other members of underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply.