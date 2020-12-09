Director of Life Skills: Attic Youth Center

Reports to: Executive Director
Job Summary: The Director of Life Skills is responsible for leading and managing the day to day operations of the Life Skills program of The Attic Youth Center, which is designed to facilitate the growth and wellbeing of LGBTQ youth and young adults. The position is a part of the leadership team and is responsible for ensuring that the core values and mission of the organization drive our programmatic offerings and services and that social justice principles are foundational to their development and implementation. The Director of Life Skills specifically oversees client services which includes Center Staff support, case management, new youth intakes, housing services, Program Specialists, and the linkage protocol for youth to mental health services.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Client Services Program Coordination
- Plan, organize, and operate, the delivery of programs and services in accordance with the mission, vision, values, goals, and strategic plan of The Attic Youth Center.
- Develop new initiatives to support the strategic direction of the organization.
- Develop and implement long and short-term goals and objectives to achieve identified program outcomes.
- Develop and manage annual program budgets and operational plans for programming and staffing.
- Work with the Executive Director and finance staff to develop, implement, and manage the program components of the annual budget.
- Develop a culture of continuous improvement – create program evaluation tools to assess the impact of programs, identify areas for improvement, and implement new strategies.
- Ensure that program activities operate consistently and ethically within the policies and procedures of The Attic and supporting organizations.
- Ensure that program activities comply with relevant legal and professional standards.
- Partner with the Executive Director in communication efforts with varied stakeholders.
- Build an eco-system of partners and community resources that provide safe and affirming programs that supplement our work. Make staff and young people aware of these community resources and provide linkages where needed. Work with service provider partners to ensure that they are aware of the programs and services of The Attic Youth Center.
- Oversee outreach efforts with youth and young adults to make them aware of available services and programs.
- Work with Attic staff to coordinate a schedule of groups and activities, and ensure effective and efficient program delivery.
- Facilitate youth involvement and feedback in program planning, surveying youth interest, coordinating focus group opportunities, being a staff liaison for youth committees.
- Make youth aware of agency grievance policy and how to contact or access supervisors and/or management.
- Ensure that Community Guidelines are upheld among youth participants and staff.
- Program Staffing
- In consultation with the Executive Director, recruit, interview and select program staff for Program Specialists, case management, housing related programs, center support staff, and volunteers for group facilitation, general coverage, or other tasks connected to delivery of the Life Skills program’s services.
- Ensure that Life Skills program’s job descriptions are current, relevant, and support staff performance.
- Ensure that all program staff have effective and appropriate standards and practices for program delivery.
- Uphold the human resources policies, procedures and practices of The Attic among the Life Skills team.
- Ensure that new Life Skills program staff members participate in an agency orientation and the necessary training to most effectively perform their job duties.
- Establish and implement regular performance evaluations for all program staff.
- Provide weekly supervision for Life Skills program staff by offering direction, input, feedback, and support.
- Ensure that staff have ongoing training and learning opportunities for them to increase job skill and effectiveness.
- Work with local graduate schools to connect graduate students with supervised internship opportunities at The Attic.
- Engage volunteers in appropriate program activities.
Program Documentation and Controls
- Coordinate and oversee the collection and maintenance of client information, including information needed for various databases; in compliance with confidentiality and privacy protocols
- Ensure that the Life Skills program operates within the approved budget.
- Maintain financial records and ensure reports and supporting documentation are prepared as defined by funding agreements.
- Generate timely submission of program reports required by contracts with various funders.
- Communicate with funders as necessary.
- Ensure that program staff use consistent and branded messaging as defined by agency guidelines.
- Monitor and evaluate any risks associated with program implementation and take appropriate action to mitigate/control risk.
- Manage identified databases used by the agency and those required by specific funders, including identifying appropriate users and ensuring data is inputted timely.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent experience in a related field
- Highly motivated self-starter and ability to organize and coordinate multiple projects in a fast-paced environment
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Able to work independently and as part the team
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to maintain and execute confidential information
- Demonstrated ability to work with diverse communities
- Good problem solving and conflict resolution skills
Essential Functions:
- Must be able to remain in a stationary position 50% of the time
- The person in this position needs to occasionally move about inside the office to access various rooms, file cabinets, office machinery, etc.
- Constantly operates a computer and other office machinery, such as a computer, copy machine, etc.
- The person in this position frequently communicates with youth, staff, and external stakeholders, etc. Must be able to exchange information in these situations.
ATTIC YOUTH CENTER VALUES:
- Treat all youth, visitors, and employees with caring, kindness, respect, and dignity
- Maintain strict confidentiality of all information
- Adhere to the policies, procedures, code of conduct and attendance rules of The Attic Youth Center
EOE STATEMENT
The Attic Youth Center is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.
Benefits
The Attic covers 100% of employees health and dental. The Attic offers opportunities for a 401k.
How to Apply
If interested, please send resume & cover letter to jobs@atticyouthcenter.org with “Life Skills Director” in the subject line of the email. Deadline for submission is Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Prospective candidates will be contacted.