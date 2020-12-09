ull-time • Competitive Pay • Excellent Benefits • Work from Anywhere in the Continental U.S.

Application deadline: December 15, 2020, role will remain open and applications will be accepted until filled.

Apply here: https://grnh.se/0dab2a7a1us

MoveOn is a diverse and vibrant community of millions of people working together to create progressive change in America. We are an innovative campaigning organization that supports people throughout the country to take action through driving impactful campaigns that influence the behavior of people and institutions, shape the outcomes of elections, and expand the realities of what’s possible. We organize to challenge entrenched power, while pursuing economic, racial, and social justice and a vision of a country in which everyone can thrive.

MoveOn has a vital role to play in securing progress during the Biden-Harris administration, and in organizing the grassroots to set up election wins in 2021, 2022, and beyond. We are building a powerful, multiracial, and economic populist movement, and fighting for progress on health care, climate, racial justice and more. In service of that mission, in 2021 and beyond, MoveOn will drive impactful, movement-connected, multichannel, nimble campaigns aimed at impact.

MoveOn’s Campaign team has driven work that’s changed the course of history—partnering with our allies to win health care access for millions, stopping wars, curbing family separation policies and impeaching a president. The team conducts a range of campaigns — from rapid-response work to longer term interventions, aimed at political leaders and other targets. Campaigns are at the heart of MoveOn’s public facing work and are supported by contributions from across the organization — meaning the Campaigns Team works regularly with the Communications, Fundraising, Organizing, Mobile, Electoral teams and more.

The Director of Campaigns serves a strategic internal partner among the numerous campaigns the team is running at any given time — helping determine how to prioritize our campaigns, resource them with staff capacity and budget, and supporting individual Campaign Directors on their campaign strategy, tactics and plans. The Director of Campaigns leads a team composed of several Campaign Directors, and helps communicate campaign priorities across MoveOn’s many teams.

Responsibilities

Ensuring MoveOn’s campaigns are strategic, impactful, and properly resourced.

Manages, supports and leads a team of Campaign Directors, campaigners, and Platform team — working closely with them on their campaign strategies and plans, generating new campaigns, and supporting them in their professional development.

Drive clarity around campaign priorities for the campaigns team and the organization overall — working with other staff members and senior strategists across the organization to identify and act up on key opportunities.

Partners laterally across teams to ensure strong campaigning — working closely with Mobile, Social, Creative Lab, Earned Media, Elections, DC and other teams to make sure the full scope of MoveOn’s capacities are strategically oriented around our top priority campaigns.

In partnership with other teams, coordinating the outgoing messaging stream to make sure email, SMS, and social content reflect priority campaigns and align well with each other

Oversee resource allocation and budget management

Sign off on campaign materials and member-facing communications and serve as a critical part of the team that regulates signing off across the organization’s many diverse products

Backstop campaigners’ work — helping generate content directly, shepherd it through MoveOn’s tools and signoff processes and periodically own specific tactics or interventions not assigned to other campaigners

Own larger, multi-faceted campaigns that may involve multiple components, each of which is run by a separate campaigner

Required skills and experience

At least five years running progressive advocacy or electoral campaigns — developing strategy, working with allies, implementing tactics, budgeting resources, evaluating impact including experience running national, impactful campaigns.

A practitioner of digital campaigning.

Strong and savvy political instincts. Ability to move targets to a successful position.

Experience using earned media to help win campaigns.

Exceptional writing and editing skills.

Big ears: Able to easily hear input and feedback from membership, staff, stakeholder audiences.

Long term professional commitment to progressive change — including familiarity with larger progressive movement, players, partners, and allies.

Strong equity lens, including:

Strong awareness of issues of equity that impact campaigning in the US context

Demonstrated ability to manage equitably and develop equitable decision-making processes

Strong listening skills and a track record of informed decision-making

Team management experience leading a team of campaign directors or equivalent. High emotional intelligence and experience being supportive to staff and proven ability to advocate for your own team in larger organizational setting

Acts with high integrity, professionalism, low ego, and camaraderie

Comfortable developing and driving systems and processes in a collaborative, multi-team organization

Demonstrated commitment to MoveOn’s mission and values

Reports to: Chief of Program

Location: Position may be based anywhere in the continental United States. May require occasional travel.

Classification, Salary, and Benefits: Full-time, competitive salary including benefits such as 100%-employer-paid premiums for medical, dental, and vision insurance for all staff and their children; employer-paid premiums for life insurance; 401k with employer match; four weeks accrued paid vacation time per year, prorated for the period that you work; 18 weeks of paid parental leave (birth, adoption, foster care placement of a child), 10 days accrued paid sick time, and paid family medical leave; staff holidays, professional development budget of $1,000, monthly cell phone and internet reimbursement of $175 per month, home office subsidy, and everything needed for a home office.

MoveOn.org Civic Action and MoveOn.org Political Action provide equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status, amnesty, or status as a covered veteran in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws.

