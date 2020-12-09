Reporting to the President/CEO, the Senior Program Director will have internal and external facing roles where he/she is responsible for structuring and leading teams to deliver high quality Middle and High School programming. The Senior Program Director will coordinate with the President/CEO to prepare short and long term strategies to achieve goals and evaluate performance of PAI’s programs. He/she is responsible for identifying best practices to improve internal systems while working with Program Directors and staff to improve all facets of programming. This is a Senior level position with great opportunity for innovation, leadership and the ability to work not only with schools but also foundations, corporations and government agencies.
Background: The Senior Program Director is a new position, and will be responsible for overseeing all Philadelphia Academies, Inc. programs and services. This includes: 1. Career-Connected education for middle and high school students and teachers, including experiential learning, pre apprenticeships, and internships, 2. Data utilization and teacher coaching to increase 9th Grade On-Track rates, and 3. School capacity building via professional development, technical assistance and virtual programming. The Senior Program Director will work closely with the President/CEO and will sit on the Leadership Team, where he/she will provide leadership and guidance to further improve the services in our current, and future, portfolio.
Who We Are:
Philadelphia Academies, Inc. (PAI) is a 51-year-old non-profit whose mission is to design and implement industry informed, career-connected learning strategies and school supports that position young people for success in post-secondary education and the workforce. By partnering with middle and high schools on one hand and Industry and Post-Secondary Institutions on the other, PAI supports students and teachers as we envision a world where all young people have the skills, resources, and networks to reach their full potential.
Qualifications: 10+ years in a senior management position in a nonprofit, education field, and/or government agency; advanced degree or equivalent with demonstrated leadership and success in high level thinking, planning and responding to multiple priorities; extensive knowledge in education and youth development, along with direct experience with state and local school systems and workforce development; proven ability to work with efficiency and flexibility; outstanding communication and interpersonal skills are essential.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Develop, lead, and manage a team of Directors and staff
- Lead strategic programmatic planning efforts that assist in meeting PAI’s desired outcomes
- Formulate and recommend new programming, as well as revisions to current programming, in order to improve the overarching goals of the organization
- Oversee all programmatic activities of the organization, with a focus on building, driving, and developing programming designed to support students and teachers
- Ensure high-quality program delivery and data collection across the organization
- Develop positive relationships with key stakeholders, including SDP, funders, community partners, stakeholders, and government agencies
- Ensure program deliverables are in compliance with all stated grant and contract results, milestones and outcomes
- Participate in grant writing and reporting for a variety of programs, in partnership with development staff
- Assist in creating a culture of transparency and communication throughout the organization that promotes individual accountability, staff development and staff satisfaction
- Proactively address challenges that arise in both internal and external environments
- Other duties as assigned
Compensation is negotiable and commiserate with experience, and includes a package with vacation, medical and retirement benefits.
Please submit a cover letter with salary requirements, a resume and three professional references .
NOTE: Applicants MUST submit a cover letter with salary requirements to be considered. Apply.
Please, no phone calls and no walk-ins.