Reporting to the President/CEO, the Senior Program Director will have internal and external facing roles where he/she is responsible for structuring and leading teams to deliver high quality Middle and High School programming. The Senior Program Director will coordinate with the President/CEO to prepare short and long term strategies to achieve goals and evaluate performance of PAI’s programs. He/she is responsible for identifying best practices to improve internal systems while working with Program Directors and staff to improve all facets of programming. This is a Senior level position with great opportunity for innovation, leadership and the ability to work not only with schools but also foundations, corporations and government agencies.

Background : The Senior Program Director is a new position, and will be responsible for overseeing all Philadelphia Academies, Inc. programs and services. This includes: 1. Career-Connected education for middle and high school students and teachers, including experiential learning, pre apprenticeships, and internships, 2. Data utilization and teacher coaching to increase 9th Grade On-Track rates, and 3. School capacity building via professional development, technical assistance and virtual programming. The Senior Program Director will work closely with the President/CEO and will sit on the Leadership Team, where he/she will provide leadership and guidance to further improve the services in our current, and future, portfolio.

Who We Are :

Philadelphia Academies, Inc. (PAI) is a 51-year-old non-profit whose mission is to design and implement industry informed, career-connected learning strategies and school supports that position young people for success in post-secondary education and the workforce. By partnering with middle and high schools on one hand and Industry and Post-Secondary Institutions on the other, PAI supports students and teachers as we envision a world where all young people have the skills, resources, and networks to reach their full potential.

Qualifications: 10+ years in a senior management position in a nonprofit, education field, and/or government agency; advanced degree or equivalent with demonstrated leadership and success in high level thinking, planning and responding to multiple priorities; extensive knowledge in education and youth development, along with direct experience with state and local school systems and workforce development; proven ability to work with efficiency and flexibility; outstanding communication and interpersonal skills are essential.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Develop, lead, and manage a team of Directors and staff

Lead strategic programmatic planning efforts that assist in meeting PAI’s desired outcomes

Formulate and recommend new programming, as well as revisions to current programming, in order to improve the overarching goals of the organization

Oversee all programmatic activities of the organization, with a focus on building, driving, and developing programming designed to support students and teachers

Ensure high-quality program delivery and data collection across the organization

Develop positive relationships with key stakeholders, including SDP, funders, community partners, stakeholders, and government agencies

Ensure program deliverables are in compliance with all stated grant and contract results, milestones and outcomes

Participate in grant writing and reporting for a variety of programs, in partnership with development staff

Assist in creating a culture of transparency and communication throughout the organization that promotes individual accountability, staff development and staff satisfaction

Proactively address challenges that arise in both internal and external environments

Other duties as assigned

Compensation is negotiable and commiserate with experience, and includes a package with vacation, medical and retirement benefits.

Please submit a cover letter with salary requirements, a resume and three professional references .

NOTE: Applicants MUST submit a cover letter with salary requirements to be considered. Apply.