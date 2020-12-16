Director of Communications and Brand Management: Mural Arts Philadelphia

Mural Arts Philadelphia is the largest public art initiative of its kind, dedicated to the belief that art ignites change. For over 30 years, Mural Arts has united artists and communities through a collaborative and equitable process, creating nearly 4,000 artworks that have transformed public spaces and individual lives. Mural Arts aims to empower people, stimulate dialogue, and build bridges of understanding with projects that attract artists from Philadelphia and around the world, and programs that focus on youth education, restorative justice, mental health and wellness, and public art and its preservation. Popular mural tours offer a firsthand glimpse into the inspiring stories behind Mural Arts’ iconic and unparalleled collection, which has earned Philadelphia worldwide recognition as the “City of Murals.”

Mural Arts Philadelphia seeks a Director of Communications and Brand Management. This individual serves as the strategic brain of Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Communications team and is responsible for guiding the evolution and impact of the Mural Arts brand. As a senior member of the Mural Arts staff, the Director guides the strategy and implementation for all communications, to consistently articulate and represent the organization’s core values. The Director ensures that Mural Arts stands out in a crowded arts and culture field as a creative, dynamic, and mission-driven public art organization that engages and builds community among local, national, and international audiences.

The Director leads a staff of marketing and communications professionals (currently four full-timers, plus seasonal interns), charged with ensuring that all communication—both internal and external—fit the framework of the organization’s strategic plan and brand guidelines. The Director works in close collaboration with Mural Arts’ staff, board, advisory council, and other stakeholders to manage the consistency and effectiveness of all brand and message development, ranging from major institutional and project-based marketing campaigns to everyday tactics, including public relations, print and direct mail, public programs and events, social media, email marketing, website, and other digital platforms. The Director also develops and upholds clear and consistent internal procedures, in service of advancing the goals of the organization. The Director of Communications reports to the Chief Advancement Officer of Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Responsibilities

● Manage the effectiveness, reputation, and strategic vision of the Mural Arts brand.

● Co-create, implement, and evaluate the Mural Arts communications plan on an annual basis in keeping with the priorities outlined in the strategic plan

● Ensure that all of Mural Arts communications tactics and marketing materials are compelling, timely, and consistent, and in accordance with the organization’s mission and core values, as well as established protocols and style guides

● Lead and guide collaboration with outside partners on communications efforts that build and support greater visibility, engagement and value for the Mural Arts brand and its unique programs

● Support the Development department’s efforts in the field of fundraising and partner with Development staff on the creation of key materials such as the annual appeal, spring appeal, and annual report

● Develop and maintain internal systems and procedures that support the communications strategy and the broader Mural Arts staff

● Develop and provide training for Board and staff to communicate in ways that aid in program effectiveness and organizational coherence

● Develop and manage the annual budget for the Communications Department, the budget for Mural Arts Month, and liaise with Mural Arts program staff on communications, marketing, and PR costs for project budgets

● Oversee the promotion, implementation, and messaging for all public programs and events across the organization

● Manage the work of all branding, and PR consultants and vendors to ensure that all are working in service of the brand

● Works with project managers and department heads to align programs and messaging with MAP’s overall communications strategy.

● Work directly with the Executive Director and other senior leadership on speech-writing, talking points, and consistent delivery of strategic and brand-focused messaging

Technical Requirements

● A BA or BS in related field, or equivalent experience and knowledge

● Minimum of six to ten years of experience in the communications, marketing, and/or public relations fields, ideally with a focus in arts and culture

● Excellent communication skills (oral, written, and listening) and ability to work in a fast-paced environment are required

● Experience with budget management, budget reporting, and income and expense procedures is required

● Management experience and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff, board, and external partners is required

● Proficiency with MS Office is required

● Strong sense of design, knowledge of new and emerging marketing platforms, and familiarity with print production is preferred

● Must be able to attend evening and weekend events when required, and be available for consultation outside of office hours.

Mural Arts seeks candidates who value and demonstrate the following core competencies: committed problem solving, deep thinking & fearless creation, inquisitive learning, thoughtful communication, mindful collaboration, personal accountability, and a commitment to actively prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.