Manager of Membership and Annual Giving: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

ABOUT PAFA

Founded in 1805, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) is America’s first school and museum of fine arts. Located in center city Philadelphia, PAFA is intimate in scale with a strong sense of community. PAFA’s undergraduate degree offerings include a BFA in Studio Art and a coordinated BFA with the University of Pennsylvania. Graduate programs include an MFA and Low-Residency MFA degree, and a Post-Baccalaureate certificate. PAFA’s museum has an outstanding collection of American art, and the museum actively collects and exhibits contemporary art, including work in new media. Additionally, PAFA is home to the Brodsky Center, a print and papermaking center focused on the creation of innovative editions by contemporary artists.

DIVERSITY STATEMENT

Because we were the nation’s first art museum and art school, we believe PAFA has a moral obligation to ensure that every member of our community can study and work in an environment where they feel a sense of belonging. We have the additional obligation of ensuring that our community reflects that rich tapestry of beauty and diversity that surrounds our world. We are committed to modeling diversity and inclusion for the entire arts, cultural and educational sector, and to maintaining an inclusive environment with equitable treatment for all. PAFA is committed to maintaining an inclusive learning environment, and a diverse community of students, faculty and staff.

PAFA is an equal opportunity employer. Women and diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply to work in our pluralistic community.

POSITION: Manager of Membership and Annual Giving

The Manager of Membership and Annual Giving is responsible for overseeing PAFA’s annual giving and general membership programs. The Manager will work closely with fellow PAFA staff to develop and implement programs and events for the purpose of member and donor acquisition, cultivation, and retention. The Manager works closely with the Development Associate on gift and data entry, the processing of event registration, membership renewals, and gifts, as well as routine reconciliation reports, and general administrative duties.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan, organize, and implement an effective annual giving program for all PAFA constituencies, including general memberships and outright support from individuals. Use data-driven and strategically integrated approaches to increase revenue from these funding areas.

Implement creative member acquisition, renewal, upgrade, and retention strategies, including benefits and events, as well as direct mail and digital campaigns.

Collaborate with Marketing, Visitor Experience Supervisor, Retail Manager, Continuing Education staff, and Public Education staff on the onsite membership sales effort, with an emphasis on onsite sales and visitor data capture.

Generate and maintain reports to track progress towards goals and the success of acquisition, renewal, retention, and upgrade strategies.

Utilize Raiser’s Edge NXT and Constant Contact to manage constituent lists for membership mailings, digital communications, and invitations; design and execute donor communications, including a monthly member e-newsletter.

Serve as primary point of contact for members and provide a high level of customer service. Fulfill member services and benefits; Respond to inquiries and visitor services needs as appropriate.

Work closely with Development Associate on all gift entry and record keeping processes related to membership and annual giving, including reconciliation process with the Finance Department. Serve as primary back up for gift entry needs.

Work closely with the Development Associate on the preparation and execution of membership gift acknowledgements and cards, renewal notices, other membership-related correspondence, and annual giving acknowledgements.

Serve as departmental representative on the Alumni Council. Collaborate with Dean’s office on Alumni cultivation events (2-3 per year).

Partner with Chief Development Officer and Individual Giving team on to upgrade and retention strategies, prospect identification, and planned giving messaging. Play a role in helping to build a pipeline for future Peale Circle members and major donors.

Contribute membership and annual giving content for the annual report, organization-wide communications, mailings, e-mails, and invitations.

Promote a culture of philanthropy throughout the organization.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS