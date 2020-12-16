Director of Finance—NKCDC (Philadelphia, PA): NeighborWorks Affiliates

New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) is a community development corporation committed to sustainable development in housing opportunities, economic development, vacant land strategies, community engagement, and real estate development. NKCDC advances social equity and economic empowerment by nurturing and creating opportunities for residents to live and actively shape their neighborhoods of choice. To that end, NKCDC provides free housing counseling to anyone in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and offers many additional resources to residents and businesses in the Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond neighborhoods.

NKCDC has a strong reputation, both locally and nationally, with longstanding credibility of serving as trusted and valuable partner and collaborator. The organization is currently the only community development organization in the City of Philadelphia that is a chartered member of the NeighborWorks America network. Historically, our approach to arts-based development and vacant land management have been considered innovative and transformative. Our current work using a trauma-informed community engagement model, applying a racial equity lens across the organization, and leading programs at the intersection of health and housing are keeping NKCDC at the cutting-edge of community development. NKCDC draws on the strengths of the communities in Fishtown, Kensington, and Port Richmond — a population of over 87,000 residents, 35% of whom live below the federal poverty level — to make sure neighborhood development benefits all residents. More information can be found at nkcdc.org.

Function

The Director of Finance manages accounting and financial systems for New Kensington Community Development Corporation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, as well as related business and operational affairs of the organization, including financial operations and accounting and information system. The position serves as a key member of the management team and reports directly to the Executive Director. The Finance Director supervises two positions, our Bookkeeper, and an open Finance & IT Specialist position, both full-time positions. The Finance Director works closely with the Director of Human Resources, Director of Operations and the Board of Directors, the organization’s ruling body, and serves as a liaison to the Financial Controls Committee.

Reports to

Executive Director

Responsibilities

The responsibilities of the Director of Finance include but are not limited to:

Prepare monthly financial reports for Board of Directors nonprofit corporation.

Meet with Financial Controls Committee on a regular basis to assess current cash flow, financial well-being, and other accounting issues.

Supervise finance staff, our Bookkeeper and Finance & IT Specialist.

With assistance of Executive Director, create annual budget.

Work closely with bookkeeper to maintain accurate bookkeeping and recording processes including but not limited to accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, benefits and check requests.

Provide financial needs and requirements of grant and contract applications and close-outs.

Review financial content of contracts and maintain accounting systems to fulfill contract obligations.

Assess, develop and assist implementation of management, budgeting, bookkeeping and internal control systems.

Maintain system of checks and balances to ensure the company is following all Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) guidelines and internal accounting policies.

Help establish and maintain budget control measures for programs and administration.

Develop and maintain accurate and usable budgets for both the overall company’s operations and specific programs.

Provide development and execution of more effective accounting processes to improve and foster growth and strength within the organization.

Work with external auditor for annual audit and tax return preparation.

Work with the Executive Director to ensure day-to-day financial operations are healthy and consistent with the long-term direction of the organization.

Assist HR Director with Human Resources payroll, time and labor management, and Human Resources Information System (HRIS), as well as benefits and administration needs.

Review affiliated partnership companies (Coral Hagert Streets, LP & Orinoka Mills, LP) financial statements and assist with annual audit and tax returns.

Additional tasks as assigned.

Qualifications

Advanced experience and training/certification in non-profit finance leadership required; Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance highly desired

Minimum 7 to 10 years of accounting experience with a successful track record of reporting on funds from foundations, corporations and government sources

Knowledge of accounting principles and procedures

Ability to work independently, prioritize work, take initiative, manage multiple tasks and meet deadlines

Knowledge of Abila/Sage MIP

Knowledge of Paylocity or comparable HR, Payroll and Time & Labor Management Information System

Knowledge of IT/Systems and MS 365/Other conversion experience highly desired

Excellent interpersonal skills, flexibility and attention to detail

Ability to track and maintain project budgets

Strong analytical skills

Knowledge of Participatory Budgeting processes

Residence in or knowledge of service area a plus

Compensation

Competitive salary with excellent benefits including HMO health plan, long- and short-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid vacation and 403(b) retirement plan. Salary for this position will be $1,414.00 per week, with a full-time schedule, 35 hours per week. This position will be located on-site at our main office, 2771 Ruth Street, Suite 1, Philadelphia, PA 19134, but may require significant remote work per City of Philadelphia pandemic safety restrictions.

To apply

Applications received by Monday, January 4, 2020 will be considered on a rolling basis. Applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to Severa Kata, our Human Resources Director, at HR@nkcdc.org, with “[YOUR NAME] NKCDC Finance Director Application” in the subject line. All candidate resumes are given due consideration and are kept on file for one year, but we cannot always respond personally due to the high volume of inquiries.

NKCDC provides Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) to all persons regardless of age, race, national or ethnic origin, gender identity or expression, religion, language, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or physical ability.