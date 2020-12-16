Director, Volunteer and Alumni Programs: Philadelphia Futures

Philadelphia Futures’ mission is to support low-income, first-generation-to-college students with the tools, resources and opportunities necessary for admission to and success in college.

Our vision is a city where students have what they need to succeed in college and thrive in life.

We are currently seeking a Director, Volunteer and Alumni Programs, to join our team. This role is a unique opportunity for a proactive and engaging individual to lead Philadelphia Futures’ volunteer and alumni recruitment, engagement and stewardship strategy.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a strategy to recruit, equip, mobilize and engage a volunteer base representative of the gender, racial/ethnic, and professional interest diversity of our student community.

Listen and prioritize student voices to inform needs served by volunteers.

Regularly assess the organizational demand for volunteers by working with staff to inform recruitment needs.

Lead recruiting efforts for all volunteers including identification of appropriate recruitment pools and cultivation of relationships with professional, organizational, community and civic groups.

Ensure our engagement with external stakeholders aligns with our commitment to anti-racism.

Support efforts to cultivate and maintain relationships and engagement with PF alumni.

Engage alumni in meaningful volunteer opportunities and serve as a source for alumni talent and resources for cross-organizational programming.

Collaborate with Events Manager to execute Volunteer and Alumni engagement opportunities.

Manage the execution of all volunteer information sessions and interviews.

Develop profiles of prospective mentors for use in the student/mentor matching process.

Oversee the preparation of any necessary advertising, recruiting, and training materials.

Conduct and analyze results of ongoing data collection of volunteers including regular surveys to improve programming.

Oversee the volunteer application processes including document management for Criminal Background Checks, Child Abuse Clearances, and FBI Fingerprinting.

Ensure updated volunteer information in constituent database.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred.

Minimum of five years demonstrated experience in volunteer management, constituent engagement or related field is preferred.

Superior attention to detail and ability to manage multiple projects at one time.

Specialized Skills:

Excellent written and oral communications required including strong public speaking skills.

Willingness to be responsive to volunteers’ concerns.

Use of an asset-based lens for students when engaging volunteers in our work.

Ability to build inspired relationships with volunteers and alumni.

Demonstrated experience with project management.

Knowledgeable and proficient in Google Suite and Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word and PowerPoint). Experience with Salesforce preferred.

Experience Salesforce preferred.

Core Competencies:

Commitment to Philadelphia Futures’ Core Values (High Expectations, Focus, Respect, Adaptability, Accountability & Collaboration).

Active engagement with Philadelphia Futures’ Anti-Racist Commitments

Passion for working with low-income, first-generation-to-college students

This is a full-time, exempt position and offers a competitive compensation/benefits package based on experience. Salary range is mid 50s to low 60s. The Director, Volunteer and Alumni Programs, reports to the Director of Outreach and Engagement. Occasional evening and weekend hours required