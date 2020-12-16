VP of Advancement and External Affairs: Maternity Care Coalition

Organization Summary
Maternity Care Coalition (MCC), a dynamic nonprofit, works to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women and parenting families, and enhance school readiness for children 0-3. Our intended impact is for parents in Southeastern PA communities impacted by structural inequities, particularly racism, can birth with dignity, parent with autonomy and raise babies who are healthy, growing, and thriving.
Position Summary
As part of MCC’s Executive Team the Vice President of Advancement & External Affairs (A&EA) is responsible for strategy and management of fund and new business development; public policy & government relations; public relations; marketing and communications; and volunteer recruitment and management. Builds and leverages strategic partnerships with academic and research organizations, health care institutions and managed care organizations and other key community organizations and partners to achieve MCC’s growth and sustainability objectives.
Essential Tasks
- Direct and manage all aspects of Maternity Care Coalition’s (MCC) Development and External Affairs program
- Responsible for management of fund development, new business development; public policy and government relations; public relations; marketing and communications; and volunteer recruitment and management. Coordinates and collaborates with MCC’s Grant Management Team.
- Accountable for implementing MCC’s comprehensive fund development program that utilizes MCC board and committee members, volunteers and staff to realize the fundraising goals for the organization.
- Works with relevant board committees, task groups and Executive Team to identify, establish and secure funding for agency strategic priorities. Focuses on establishing pathways to revenue sustainability.
- Supervises leadership staff responsible for the functions above and works with those departments/individuals to develop an annual department plan that includes vision, goals and objectives.
- Oversees MCC’s major gift fundraising efforts, including prospect identification, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship.
- Coordinate and support CEO’s fundraising efforts, including prospect outreach efforts, meeting preparation and follow-up, strategy development, pipeline and gift proposals. Accompany CEO on prospect visits on an as-needed basis.
- Manage a personal pool of 50-75 high-level prospects and donors. Maintain primary responsibility for cultivating high net worth individual prospects.
- Act as primary point of contact within MCC for individual major donors.
- Effectively communicates and increases awareness of MCC as a high performing, innovative and agile nonprofit organization; as a nationally recognized leader in addressing the diverse needs/interests of pregnant women and children 0-3 years of age; is able to engage diverse families, measures outcomes, demonstrate impact and describe policies.
- Serves as primary staff liaison to the Advancement Committee of the Board of Directors.
- Seeks out strategic partnerships that will position MCC for opportunities, expand MCC’s footprint and/or enhance research, policy, and services to families
- Deepens and strengthens, coordinates and leverages relationships with various partners, volunteers, donors, and corporate, philanthropic, government, academic. social enterprise and community leaders.
- Represents MCC (and CEO where designated) in the media, on relevant boards and task forces and at selected meetings and conferences of nonprofit, social enterprise and philanthropic entities, professional associations and community organizations.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Demonstrated leadership ability and experience and entrepreneurial thinking needed to develop and execute strategic and effective advancement strategies
- Experience in fund development and ability to interface with senior government, executive, industry and foundation leaders and major donors
- Demonstrated experience advancing work though a racial equity lens
- Familiarity with maternal child health and early childhood
- Knowledge of social service and government programs and public policy
- Excellent written and oral communications skills including grant writing, public speaking, making sales pitches, and posting on blogs and social media
- Computer competency including knowledge of Microsoft Office and familiarity with donor database systems, project management applications, web and social media platforms
- Ability to work effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds and as a member of and leader of a team
- Ability to work independently, analyze and solve problems and meet deadlines
- Ability to inspire, motivate and hold teams accountable
- Ability to collaborate with other agencies, funders and strategic partners
Experience, Education, and Licensure
- A minimum of five to seven years of progressive related work experience, preferably in the nonprofit sector, including leadership and staff supervision
- Prior experience with Development, Government Affairs, Marketing and Communications
- Knowledge of the Philadelphia region and relevant partners and players desirable
- Master’s degree required, or equivalent relevant professional experience
How to Apply
Interested candidates should attach a cover letter, resume, and a professional writing sample