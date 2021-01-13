Deputy Director of Operations: Public Citizens for Children and Youth (PCCY) – Picasso Project

Position Summary

PCCY is a dynamic child advocacy organization focused on improving the lives of children by building support and momentum to improve local, state and/or federal policies that can promote racial and economic equity for children as they grow up in Pennsylvania.

PCCY is a group of highly motivated and passionate staff who have a track record of winning scale-level changes that improve the lives of thousands of children.

PCCY’s structure has two main components that are interdependent—the Policy Team, led by the Executive Director, and an Operations Team that will be led by a newly created Deputy Director of Operations, who will report to the Executive Director.

This position is a perfect fit for a person who sees strategic advantages, grasps “the big picture” and enjoys connecting dots of internal and external resources, effectively aligns resources, pays attention to details, and who relishes getting things done with a team.

To be successful in this job the person must enjoy collaborating and getting the best out of his/her co-workers and should be highly motivated to contribute to a respectful workplace that demonstrates a commitment to racial diversity, good co-worker relationships, fun, and, most of all, impact.

The Operations Team includes event management, office management, administration services, information technology management, financial operations, marketing and communications, and fundraising, including major gifts, corporate engagement, and philanthropic development.

Job Responsibilities

Serve as the internal organization lead managing the processes for report releases and public events ensuring that logistics and programming successfully consider the needs of donors, policy makers, key stakeholders, and the press.

Ensure the calendar and sequencing of PCCY activities is workable so that projects are synergistically supporting each other and are not competing or undermining in any manner.

Provide strategic leadership to staff helping them plan and work together so that each aspect of PCCY’s work is attracting new partners, supporters, and resources.

Manage special projects that require intra-team planning and project management.

Orchestrate a project management system that enables operations and policy team members to interface and complete common projects efficiently and with optimal impact.

Increase stakeholder engagement in PCCY’s work by helping the operations and policy team micro-target supporters and partners who can be connected to and play a role in our advocacy initiatives.

As new job positions are created, gather input and draft job descriptions, ensure position vacancies are promoted in a way that will generate a diverse pool of candidates, ensure interviews are held and appropriate offer letters are executed.

Lead a periodic internal risk assessment process involving key board members in the review as directed.

Consistently seek to improve the internal communications systems and build staff skills in using the current platforms that support fundraising and stakeholder engagement.

Support efforts in an ongoing manner to streamline and improve grant reporting and ensure compliance with all state and local lobbying compliance.

Ensure correspondence to various boards, councils and board committees is complete and is disseminated in a timely manner and draft regular updates to the board for the Executive Director.

Provide direct support to each member of the operations team through individual meetings.

Convene the operations team regularly to identify logjams and opportunities and work with the team to define steps to optimize the team’s effectiveness.

Identify the training needs of the team and work with the Executive Director to find training resources.

Improve internal communications within PCCY by assisting staff to prepare for staff meetings and team meetings so that progress and impact can be maximized.

Qualifications

Positive experience managing three or more direct reports responsible for the operational activities of an organization.

A track record of successfully managing multiple projects and usefully deploying project management technology in a fast-paced workplace.

Strong attention to detail and ability to see the big picture so that critical information can be synthesized for executive decision-making.

Strong verbal and written communication skills that enable operations and policy staff to effectively and easily contribute to decision-making and the success of initiatives/projects.

Creative problem-solving skills that ensure the team and Executive Director can readily work together to overcome challenges and/or achieve higher levels of impact.

Highly organized with the ability to have a quick recall and rapidly track down details or needed information quickly.

Excellent time management skills and a patient listener.

A good sense of humor and ability to learn from mistakes and a desire to celebrate victories.

Experience as a manager or project director in a company or organization that is diverse and working to be more inclusive and diverse.

Reports To: Executive Director

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 plus benefits