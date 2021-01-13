The James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown seeks a Director of Finance to join our leadership team. The Director of Finance provides leadership and direction for the financial management of the Michener Art Museum. The position is responsible for developing a fully integrated approach to financial procedures and controls across all Museum departments, including all aspects of risk management. The individual will oversee financial accounting, human resources, retail operations, visitor services, property management, investments, and guidance for all earned revenue at the Museum.

The position will build and sustain the capacity of the Finance Department and provide stewardship through the establishment, monitoring and overall improvement of budgeting, accounting and cash flow systems and procedures. The Michener Art Museum has an annual operating budget of approximately $3.0 million, and assets in excess of $30 million.

The position reports the Executive Director of the Michener Art Museum, serves as a key member of the Executive Team and coordinates with other museum directors to ensure the smooth flow of information and resources to help the organization overall. The Director of Finance works in active partnership with the Board Treasurer and staffs the Finance, Investment, and Audit Committee.

Primary Responsibilities:

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Participate as a member of the Museum’s Executive Team. Work closely with the Executive Director and directors to address high-level organizational issues and opportunities. Attend board meetings and take on occasional cross-functional projects to advance mission.

Provide effective and timely financial information to the Executive Director and executive leadership team to support decision making

Lead the Museum’s Financial Management, including: Accounting : With staff support, manage accounts payable/receivable; review invoices and check requests; review and process checks to be paid. Manage cash flow; produce regular cash flow reports. Prepare payroll and liaise with payroll vendor. Provide a high quality, detailed analytical review of balance sheet and income accounts each month. Manage general banking and checking accounts. Reconcile bank accounts, credit card accounts and processing fees, petty cash and cash advances. Reconcile and file sales tax returns on monthly basis. With contract auditor, prepare and file 1099 and 1098 forms and files. Evaluate internal accounting controls, as needed. Budgeting : With Executive Director, oversee annual budgeting and planning process; drive efficiencies through a critical review of current processes and procedures; administer and review all financial plans and budgets for over 25 departmental budgets; monitor progress and changes; and keep executive leadership informed of financial status. Financial Reporting : With contract accountant, prepare monthly financial reports for staff and board in a timely manner. Explain significant budget variances. Prepare financial data for development department applications and reports. Monitor cash, bank loans, investment, and interest activity. Prepare pre-season estimates and post-season recaps for all presented events. Oversee all financial, project/program and grants accounting. Audit: Serve as main point of contact for independent auditors on completion of the annual organization-wide financial statement audit and preparation of the annual Form 990, preparing supporting schedules and providing backup documentation as requested.

Performing risk management by analyzing the Museum’s liabilities and investements in insurance practices, cyber security, and all institutional operations.

Present monthly reports detailing critical analysis, significant variance, and cash flow forecasts to the Executive Director, Finance, Investment, and Audit Committee, and at regular Board Meetings.

Serve as primary point of contact with the organization’s bank, investment advisor, insurance broker, payroll, HR, and outside compliance firm, ensuring positive relationships with consistent, effective, and timely communication.

Provide leadership for all HR activities including compliance, performance management, training and development, employee relations, recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion, compensation, conflict resolution and strategic planning.

Oversee all retail operations for the Museum, investigating creative opportunities for growth.

Qualifications and Skills:

The ideal candidate will be strategic, detail-oriented, and creative with the ability to explain financial processes and procedures to that others can understand. They will maintain confidentiality and professionalism at all times, and have experience working with non-profit organizations and boards. They must be a strategic thinker skilled in analysis and problem solving. The idea candidate will be motivated and a self-starter with excellent written and verbal communication skills, strong interpersonal and supervisory skills and the following:

Bachelor’s of Accounting or Finance with a minimum 5-7 years experience managing a financial department or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Demonstrated experience as a finance director, or similar role, for a non-profit or governmental organization with specific responsibilities for administration and management of accounting functions and staff.

Demonstrated experience in financial management with responsibilities for the development, monitoring and reporting on the financial status of the organization and its various strategic and programmatic initiatives.

Experience in developing and monitoring annual budgets for a non-profit or governmental organization with an annual budget exceeding $2 million.

Experience with continuous or process improvements techniques with particular emphasis on improving efficiency of business processes

Experience with human resources policies and procedures including direct supervision of staff.

Expertise in Microsoft Suite and Quickbooks required, with understanding of POS systems a plus.

Knowledge of federal and state legislation affecting nonprofits, including IRS regulations, and fund accounting and nonprofit GAAP.

Experience in grants management including compliance and reporting for grants and contracts.

Experience with personnel practices and human resources, HRCI or SHRM certification a plus.

Strong communication and organizational skills required

ABOUT THE JAMES A. MICHENER ART MUSEUM

In 1988, with the support of many dedicated citizens, the James A. Michener Art Museum opened as an independent, non-profit cultural institution dedicated to preserving, interpreting and exhibiting the art and cultural heritage of the Bucks County region. The museum is named for Doylestown’s most famous son, the Pulitzer-Prize winning writer who first dreamed of a regional art museum in the early 1960s.

The Museum has evolved from a modest facility with a locally derived mission to an accredited world class-facility with a broad vision. A world-class collection of Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings and special exhibitions showcasing a wide range of historical and contemporary work attract annually more than 135,000 visitors from around the world.

Salary is commensurate with experience plus excellent benefits. This is a full time regular, non-exempt position.

The James A. Michener Art Museum is an Equal Opportunity Employer.