Director of Operations: Urban Creators

Position Overview: The Urban Creators are excited to welcome a new ‘Director of Operations’ to our team in 2021 to help nurture a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, transparency, trust, and love at Life Do Grow. This role will be critical for our operations moving forward as the “glue” or “central spoke” in our collective.

Roles & Responsibilities: The roles & responsibilities of the Director of Operations will include, but are not limited to:

Leadership: Support program strategy and implementation with overall organizational goals and values.

Internal Communication: Facilitating a consistent flow of information between all staff members, departments, Co-Op Members, executive leadership, and Board of Directors.

External Communication: Managing Urban Creators general communications and inquiries including website and newsletter.

Administrative Oversight and Support: Managing all aspects of Urban Creators programming, markets, events and special projects including logistics, coordination, documentation and recordkeeping.

Consensus Facilitation: Facilitating a process of collaborative decision making around daily operations, team coordination, programming, new opportunities, challenges, conflict management, and accountability.

Accountability: Nurturing a culture of collective accountability where we all uphold our shared values, community agreements, goals, process’, and standards for spatial organization.

Data Collection and Evaluations: Documenting and consolidating impact metrics and narratives/testimonials. Co-produce our Annual Report & Program Evaluation with executive leadership.

Required Knowledge & Experience

A collaborative approach to leadership, partnership development, and people management

Understanding of and interest in community-based efforts to build a more just world.

Ability to successfully support groups that come together across race, class, gender, age, sexual orientation and ability.

Comfortable working in a range of working environments, including outdoors and remotely; in groups/teams and alone; with flexible/adapting schedules.

Strong problem-solving capabilities, project management skills, and facilitation experience.

Schedule & Compensation

The Urban Creators Director of Operations will be a full time position with an annual salary of between $40,000-$45,000/year.

The Urban Creators is committed to building a team that reflects the diversity of our North Philadelphia Community, and creating an inclusive environment for all employees and members of our collective. We encourage Women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and individuals from other historically underrepresented or marginalized groups to apply. Urban Creators does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, religion, national or ethnic origin, age, disability, veteran status or any other legally protected factor.