Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)

Summary of Principal Responsibilities

The Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DDEI) will provide strategic and creative leadership to advance AFSC’s inclusion and diversity goals and established initiatives in the U.S. and in our international locations. As a member of the Leadership Team, the DDEI will work collaboratively across the organization to develop, monitor and report on actionable and measurable DEI goals, strategies, and metrics in alignment with organizational development goals outlined in our 2020-2030 Strategic Plan. The DDEI will work directly with the General Secretary on key strategic initiatives with matrix reporting to the Deputy General Secretary. The DDEI will ensure that AFSC develops and implements proactive and integrative policies, strategies and practices that lead to a more inclusive work culture, a broad base of diversity knowledge with dynamic tools and continuous innovation and learning, and that supports staff affinity groups so that genuine inclusiveness is reflected in the workplace, the programs we carry out, and the relationships and partnerships we engage. The DDEI will serve as an institutional resource in areas of cultural diversity, structural racism, gender equality and justice, disability, sexual orientation, ethnic and religious tolerance, and gender identity and expression. The DDEI will use elements of Quaker process by consulting and collaborating widely and regularly in order to facilitate growth and change across the organization.

This highly strategic and facilitative position requires proven experience in diversity and inclusion training, coaching and an understanding of institutional and structural racism/oppression as experienced in the U.S and internationally. The position also requires project management skills including research, planning, organizing, developing, and participating in and/or leading cross cultural/functional teams. In addition, this role requires collaboration and experience in problem solving with a balance of empathy and pragmatism and someone who is a team player and leads by example to build trust and credibility.

The position requires someone who is committed to an appreciative inquiry approach, building a learning culture, and striving to help shape a positive, affirmative organizational culture.

Essential Functions/Responsibilities: The key responsibilities of the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion include the following:

Strategy Development and Support

Work with staff and Board leadership across the organization in developing proactive, integrative strategies, approaches and multiyear plans to successfully achieve the internal diversity and equity objectives and goals outlined in the 2020 – 2030 AFSC Strategic Plan.

Consult with and advise the senior leadership and the General Secretary in order to facilitate an organization-wide shared vision of dismantling institutional racism and oppression that may be present in AFSC and reporting on the progress of inclusion and equity strategies and goals.

Provide coaching, technical assistance, and monitoring to all AFSC programs and central office departments and units in their development of multiyear diversity, equity and inclusion strategies, objectives, and goals in alignment with AFSC 2020 – 2030 Strategic Plan.

Serve as the staff liaison to the Board Community, Equity and Justice Committee (BCEJC), providing support and guidance.

In cooperation with the Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations, ensure that staff recruiting, hiring and career advancement practices comply with all relevant Federal, State, and local AA/EEO and international diversity requirements as an employer.

Work with the Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations in the implementation and improvement of the biannual staff satisfaction survey to measure AFSC’s progress toward creating a workplace climate of unity and inclusiveness.

Organizational Learning

Create and deliver learning and capacity building opportunities for AFSC staff and volunteers around diversity & inclusion, institutional and structural racism/oppression, colonialism, gender justice and feminism, and overall cultural competence that reflects the global footprint of AFSC’s work.

Maintain active and current content in the Diversity and Equity resource center intranet page, with relevant resources, tools, and best practices, policies and directives, and procedures that are easily accessible and available to staff across the organization.

Develop targeted trainings, tools and resources to support program and Central Office managers in the management of diverse staff and teams.

Coordinate and facilitate the planning of the diversity and equity component of orientation for all staff and volunteers with the active support of Human Resources and BCEJC.

Design, develop, and implement organizational dashboard reports, workflow metrics, and analysis to identify historical trends.

Affinity Group Support

With the Deputy General Secretary (DGS), provide support to the Affinity Group Council to ensure that prospective and approved AFSC staff affinity groups are supported.

Provide guidance and support to new proposed staff affinity groups as outlined in the AFSC’s affinity group handbook.

Anti-Racism/Oppression Assessments

With the DGS, develop and enhance assessment tools on all forms of institutional oppression.

Provide coaching and training for staff and governance groups on the effective use of tools and templates in the appropriate decision-making processes.

Monitor, review and analyze completed assessment reports to extract and codify learnings in order to improve the toolkits’ use and format.

Prepare an annual report for senior management and Board on the learnings and effectiveness of assessments on decision-making across the organization.

Monitoring and Reporting

In collaboration with the Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations, monitor and report annually on the implementation and progress toward staff and board numerical Affirmative Action goals.

Works with Human Resources and BCEJC to identify areas of concern and develops appropriate strategies to achieve AA goals outlined in the Affirmative Action policy and plan.

Visit programs periodically, meeting with the program leadership and staff to support and address diversity goals.

Provide periodic reports outlining the progress, barriers and proposed improvements in implementing D&E goals and strategies with staff to senior leadership.

Relationship Management/Development:

Participate in national and international diversity and equity networks and partnerships to ensure that our policies and practices are in keeping with the best practices in the field and to share AFSC’s experiences and learnings in this regard.

Minimum Qualifications

Education: Baccalaureate degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of formal education and experience required.

Experience:

A depth of understanding of the US and international issues of diversity and inclusion and experience with implementing organizational transformation activities. Direct experience working with Equal Employment Opportunity and/or Affirmative Action issues. Working knowledge and understanding of all applicable EEO laws. Direct work experience with issues of cultural differences, gender equity, religious tolerance, structural racism, agism, gender identity and expression, ethnicity, sexual orientation and disability. Demonstrated sensitivity to these issues. Demonstrated experience in workplace diversity and inclusion.

Other Required Skills and Abilities:

Demonstrated ability to exercise discretion; set and maintains standards for confidentiality, apply policies with consistency, use creativity in problem solving; ability to integrate information and use sound judgment and retain a positive outlook under pressure. Experience with and commitment to the principles of AFSC in regard to issues of race, class, age, nationality, religion, gender, sexual orientation, and disability. Commitment to implement AFSC’s affirmative action policy of non-discrimination and plan for the inclusion of women, gay and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, people of color, and persons with disabilities. Commitment to affirmative action as witness to the Quaker belief in the equal worth of all people. Experience working with a wide range of people from diverse racial, cultural, economic, and other backgrounds. Demonstrated ability to work and communicate with diverse staff and be sensitive to their personnel needs. Demonstrated ability to clearly convey information and ideas both verbally and in writing. Resiliency, flexibility and capacity to be effective, maintain productivity, keep focus on results and use sound judgment are required attributes. Demonstrated ability in assessing staff development needs and implementing training solutions as needed. Evaluate effectiveness and integrate in lessons learned for future staff training. Ability to work collaboratively, building relationships and teams across functions. Ability to negotiate, influence and compromise. Ability to provide and receive feedback. Requires sound judgment and decision making skills. Computer proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Experience working with various types of software preferred. Willingness and ability to travel, as needed, to attend evening and weekend meetings, and to be available for consultation within and outside office hours. Commitment to Quaker values and testimonies. Understanding of and compatibility with the principles and philosophy of the American Friends Service Committee including non-violence and the belief in the intrinsic worth of every individual. Understanding of and commitment to the principles, concerns, and considerations, of AFSC in regard to issues of race, class, nationality, religion, age, gender and sexual orientation, and disabilities. Demonstrated ability to work and communicate with diverse staff.

Competencies:

To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following competencies in the position:

Non-Profit Management Acumen Managing Vision and Purpose Creativity Listening Managing Diversity Political Savvy Analytical Strategic Agility

Compensation: Salary range $105,000-115,000, commensurate with experience – Exempt – Comprehensive medical and hospitalization plan; term life, accident and salary continuation insurances, defined benefit pension plan, plus fringe benefits; participation in unemployment and worker’s compensation and social security.

The American Friends Service Committee is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified persons are encouraged to apply regardless of their religious affiliation, national origin, race, age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability.

AFSC’s Central Office and some of its offices in the U.S. are unionized workplaces. This position is not represented.

The American Friends Service Committee is a smoke-free workplace.

