Executive Director: Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels

ED has overall strategic and operational responsibility; managers 2 part-time employees, vendors and suppliers; provides oversight/coordination of daily food packing; attends Board meetings; emails activity reports to board; actively engages in promoting the organization’s mission.Qualifications: Strong written and oral communication skills; action-oriented, adaptable, and innovative; ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups; basic computer skills (Microsoft Office) & social media; experience working with older adults a plus.For a complete description and/or to apply please send a cover letter and resume to info@chestnuthillmow.org
About Us
Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels is a community-based, non profit organization devoted to meeting the daily nutritional needs of any of our neighbors challenged by illness, disability or age. Respecting our clients’ desire to live independently, our dedicated corps of caring volunteers home deliver two fresh meals each day, five days a week. Forced isolation is avoided; interpersonal relations between client and volunteer develop and individual freedom is supported.