Counseling Manager: The Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County (DAP)

Mission: The Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County (DAP) works to prevent domestic violence and empower victims to move towards self-sufficiency

Title: COUNSELING MANAGER

Work Location: Media

Office Classification: Full time, Exempt

Supervisor: Director of Programs

Purpose:The Counseling Managersupports the mission of DAP by overseeing DAP’s counseling department, and will also provide crisis and supportive counseling. The Counseling position is a full time, exempt position.

Essential Duties:

•Provide program oversight for DAP’s counseling department, and 24 hour hotline

•Supervise counseling staff

•Manage intern program for all students placed in the counseling department.

•Monitor hotline scheduling, providing coverage as needed

•Support direct service provision as needed by providing crisis counseling, options counseling/case management, supportive/therapeutic counseling

•Coordinate support groups & financial empowerment workshops

•Develop and maintain community partnerships

•Provide court accompaniment to clients and victims at PFA court, as needed

•Ensure quality Data Management and utilization of ETO

•Assistin contract/grant management for counseling related programs

•Monitor client files for compliance with funding requirements

•Maintain statistical data on:Counseling, LAP, Service recipients

•Develop and maintain tools used in counseling and related services provision including: intakeneeds,assessments, goals, planningand follow-up.

Qualifications and Competencies:



•Strong interpersonal and communication skills, including active listening

•Support effective resolution of complex or sensitive disagreements or conflicts

•Ability to build constructive working relationships characterized by a high level of acceptance, cooperation, and mutual respect

•Ability to work well independently, setting high standards of performance for self and assuming responsibility and accountability for successful completion of assignments or tasks

Job Description



•Ability to work well with others, promoting commitment within the team to achieve goals and objectives

•Interest in delivering trauma-informed human services in a complex environment, placing a high value on creating an environment that embraces and appreciates diversity •Maintain confidentiality and earn through and respect through consistent honesty and professionalism in all interactions •Knowledge of the dynamics of domestic violence, understanding of the social service system,legal advocacyand experience in crisis intervention in a residential setting preferred •Masters degree in social work or counseling preferred

Work Environment:



•Work is primarily performed in an office setting.

Other Requirements:



•Successful completion of required organizational training

•Satisfactory Criminal Background Check and other organizationally required clearance

If you would like to apply to this position, please send cover letter and resume to: seekandfind@dapdc.org