Controller: Fairmount Park Conservancy

Position Overview:

Reporting to the Chief Financial & Operating Officer (CFOO), the Fairmount Park Conservancy (FPC) is seeking a Controller who will be responsible for the oversight of all finance, accounting, systems and reporting activities. The Controller will lead the day-to-day finance operations of a $10M operating budget and a $5M construction budget. Additionally, the Controller will manage the accounting software and accounts payable platform transitions. The Controller will ensure that FPC has the systems and procedures in place to support effective program implementation, execution and reporting. Additionally, she or he will oversee the annual financial statement audit. The Controller will work closely with the senior leadership team and their staffs, not only to educate them regarding financial and accounting procedures but also to explore how the new accounting software platforms can support program operations.

The Controller will also partner with the CFOO, finance, operations and development staff to enhance and better integrate each team’s systems and functions.

Responsibilities:

Finance and Accounting

Oversee all accounts, ledgers, and reporting systems to ensure compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and other regulatory requirements.

Maintain internal controls and safeguards for receipts of revenue and receivables, program and operational costs, and organizational budgets.

Drive and coordinate all audit activities.

Prepare supporting schedules for Form 990; in collaboration with the CFOO, review Form 990 and Form 5500 for accuracy and timely remittance.

Manage the implementation, training of staff and conversion of financial data from Financial Edge to the Sage Intacct and Cerify platforms.

Ensure timely execution of month-end and year-end closing processes.

Continuously analyze financial data and present monthly financial reports in an accurate and timely manner; clearly communicate and deliver monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements.

Assist FPC's senior leadership team in the annual budgeting and planning process; administer and review all financial plans and compare to actual results with a view to identify, explain and correct variances as appropriate.

Support the CFOO in engaging the board of directors, finance committee and audit committee around reporting, analysis and supporting documentation.

Manage the department's external financial services and partnerships.

Oversee all financial, program/project, and grants accounting; ensure that expenditures are consistently aligned with grant and program budgets; collate financial reporting materials for government, corporate and foundations grants.

Manage organizational cash flow and forecasting by working in partnership with the CFOO, senior leadership and the finance committee; continuously collaborate with development and program managers to assess the financial efficacy of program operations and establish finance and administrative systems to support program operations.

Manage and track the performance of FPC's invested assets in keeping with the organizational spending policy.

Develop and maintain outstanding relationships with bankers, auditors, city partners, and other relevant stakeholders and finance professionals.

Develop and maintain outstanding relationships with bankers, auditors, city partners, and other relevant stakeholders and finance professionals. Other duties as assigned.

Operations

Manage relationship with FPC’s IT broker and associated vendors.

Assist CFOO in directing the IT strategic near and long-terms goals, and implementation of goals to successfully meeting ongoing, sophisticated and evolving IT needs.

Assist CFOO in directing the IT strategic near and long-terms goals, and implementation of goals to successfully meeting ongoing, sophisticated and evolving IT needs. Assists team in payroll and 401k processing.

Team Leadership

Leverage the strengths of the current finance team members, help to clarify roles and responsibilities, and develop and implement accounting software training in order to maximize and reach optimal individual, programmatic and organizational goals.

Provide leadership in strengthening internal communications with staff at all levels throughout the organization; create and promote a positive and supportive work environment.

Qualifications:

This newly created position is an extraordinary opportunity for a mature leader with seven to ten years of accounting and finance experience, ideally in the not-for-profit sector. She or he will ideally have experience gathering, evaluating, presenting and reporting financial information to executive teams and external stakeholders, as well as have experience in complex not-for-profit environments with diverse funding streams and multiple programs.

BS/BA in accounting or related field; MBA and/or CPA required

Commitment to maintaining and stewarding FPC's financial assets.

Expertise in GAAP and all recent GAAP pronouncements pertaining to NPO's.

Knowledge in the use of not-for-profit accounting software (Sage Intacct or similar product) and Microsoft Office.

Expertise in budgetary forecasting and management.

Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and unwavering commitment to FPC's mission; a proactive, hands-on strategic thinker with a high level of personal initiative and willingness to get into the details and roll up one's sleeves;

Strong interpersonal and communication skills; experience in effectively communicating key data, including presentations to senior management, board or other outside stakeholders.

Solid experience coordinating audit activities and managing reporting, budget development and analysis, accounts payable and receivable, general ledger, payroll, and accounting for investments

A track record in grants management as it relates to compliance and reporting of government, corporate and foundation grants is essential.

A track record in grants management as it relates to compliance and reporting of government, corporate and foundation grants is essential. A clean and valid driver’s license and ability to drive Fairmount Park Conservancy vehicles

About Us

Organizational Overview: