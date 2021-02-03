Capacity Development Director: Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition

The Capacity Development Director will be focused on helping PICC answer the question: how do we build the organizational capacity, individual leadership, and infrastructure of our movement so that immigrant communities can access the services they need and have powerful vehicles for creating systemic and structural change?

The Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition (PICC) is a statewide coalition of over 60 member organizations, including community groups, service providers, advocacy organizations, labor unions, and faith communities. Our mission is to advance immigrant rights and promote immigrants’ full integration into society by advocating with a unified voice for greater public understanding and welcoming public policies throughout Pennsylvania. To further these goals, PICC leads and supports campaigns to advance immigrant rights at the local, state, and federal levels; builds immigrant electoral power through voter registration and education; provides training and capacity building support to grassroots community-led organizations; and coordinates PA is Ready! – a participatory grantmaking fund.

The Capacity Development Director will lead the work of developing and implementing a movement-oriented capacity building strategy that includes a robust public education program, leadership development, and providing organizational development support. The Capacity Development Director serves as a member of PICC’s leadership team and shapes strategic thinking for the organization, including program development, communications, and planning. The ideal candidate will demonstrate a flexible and team-oriented approach to problem solving, and be excited about building movement infrastructure. Roles and responsibilities of the Capacity Development Director will include:

Capacity Building

Develop and lead a robust public education program connected to PICC’s advocacy and campaign priorities

Coordinate the Community Navigator program, including hosting regular trainings and supporting a network of program graduates

Design training programs for leadership development

Work closely with staff to track the most exciting and compelling work of the organization, support participatory learning processes, and write case studies

Primary coordinator the annual Welcoming Schools survey and report

PA is Ready! Network and Fund

Support PA is Ready! grantees to help ensure successful completion of all projects and outcomes

Develop and lead program to provide organizational development support to PA is Ready! network partners and PICC members

Organizational Management

Assist with the hiring and training of staff members

Primary supervisor of 1-2 staff members and/or interns

Collect and report data on agreed project outcomes

Represent PICC at local, regional, and national events

Persons of color and from immigrant backgrounds strongly encouraged to apply.

This position can be based anywhere in Pennsylvania and will require some travel statewide. This is a full-time position with occasional weekend and evening hours.

Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of the following:

Experience and commitment to working with multicultural and immigrant communities

Experience as a project manager, including responding to multiple priorities in a timely manner

Experience developing training curriculum and leading trainings and workshops

Experience with organizational development, including management, governance, and leadership development

Coalition coordination skills and ability to build relationship of trust with long-term allies

Interpersonal and communications skills, with an emphasis on the ability to navigate coalition dynamics and support the leadership of immigrant community members

Ability to reliably track and report on project outcomes

Fluency in a language spoken within Pennsylvania’s immigrant communities (e.g. Spanish, Chinese, etc.)

Familiarity with PowerBase and Asana or similar

Benefits Benefits include full medical coverage, 5% employer match 401k, wellness program, and paid vacation and sick leave.



Level of Language Proficiency Preference for candidates that are fluent in a language spoken within Pennsylvania’s immigrant communities (e.g. Spanish, Chinese, etc.)