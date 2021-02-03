Human Resources Generalist: Nationalities Service Center

About the Organization:

Nationalities Service Center (NSC) serves more than 5,000 immigrants and refugees each year from over 110 countries. We provide comprehensive services in immigration law matters, community transition and integration, access to health and wellness, language access and proficiency, and job readiness training for immigrants and refugees. NSC’s mission is to welcome and empower immigrants to thrive in our communities and pursue a just future. Our vision is that all immigrants achieve a life of safety and stability, sustainable opportunities, and meaningful community connections.

Position Summary

In May of 2019, NSC’s Board of Directors approved a new set of strategic priorities to guide the agency towards well considered growth and a dynamic and thriving work culture over the next 3-5 years and beyond. As such, the strategic priority entitled “Make it a Great Place to Work” speaks to the need to improve upon systems, processes and to affect a culture change which will heighten the focus on the needs of our staff. The establishment of the Human Resource Generalist position is part of this executive priority as we are looking for a candidate that can champion the needs of our staff and help support them through the challenging work environment in which they operate.

The Human Resources Generalist is responsible for managing human resources services and programs for 50+ employees, in the area of recruitment and employment, benefits administration, employee relations, payroll process, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, and general human resources operations. Reporting to the Director of Business Operations, the HR Generalist will contribute to the development and improvement of employee morale and effectiveness through the implementation of human resources services and programs.

Primary Responsibilities:

I Compliance

a. Oversees all compliance functions.

b. Prepares and delivers the necessary paperwork for FMLA, ADA, STD, LTD, etc.

c. Process workers’ compensation claims.

d. Tracks paperwork and time off throughout the process.

e. Ensures timely and accurate completion of all requests for information from state and federal agencies.

II Recruitment and Employment

a. Coordinate recruitment efforts and onboarding process of employees to include writing and posting announcements, working with Hiring Committee, directors/managers to screen and interview candidates; conducts new-employee orientations etc.

b. Support new hire orientation, including creation of employee emails and managing new hire documents.

c. Maintain recruitment related reports such as job openings list, applicant tracking, new hire log and turnover reports.

d. Maintains personnel records and reports. Maintains organizational charts, employee directory, and office procedures manual.

III Benefits Administration

a. Support Director of Business Operations with the annual open enrollment.

b. Performs benefits administration to include claims resolution, change reporting, and communicating benefit information to employees.

c. Audits benefits plans to ensure accurate billing. Resolve discrepancies with vendors and payroll.

d. Counsels employees on benefits and leave programs.

e. Acts as a liaison between employees and benefit vendors to promptly resolve claim issues.

IV HR Administration

a. Process the agency payroll per established procedures through ADP Workforce Now.

b. Oversees the paid time off program and implements policy changes as necessary.

c. Maintain/manage generate employee reports through ADP Workforce Now.

V Employee Relations

a. Maintain/update all HR forms, policies, employee files and employee handbook.

b. Responsible for organizing HR events including all staff meetings, and professional development.

c. Overseeing exit interviews and maintaining metrics.

Qualifications:

NSC’s staff is comprised of individuals with diverse professional and lived experiences, fluency in multiple languages, and a deep knowledge of and commitment to the immigrant communities we serve.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in HR generalist capacity. Experience working in non-profit preferred.

Must have proven experience maintaining confidential applicant and employee information at times. Self-starter with high level of organizational skills, the ability to independently organize and prioritize workload. Computer literacy with proficiency in MS Office Suite. Experience with ADP Workforce Now preferred.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business, or a related field. PHR preferred.

How to Apply For consideration, please send your cover letter and resume to (click here). Applications excepted until position is fill.

NSC does not discriminate in employment because of age, sex, race, religion, national origin, and sexual orientation or for any reason not relevant to the qualifications of the position