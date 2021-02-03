Director, Training and Capacity Building: AccessMatters

About AccessMatters

AccessMatters, a non-profit, public health organization located in Center City Philadelphia, envisions a future where every person has the health care and information they need to thrive. In service to that vision, AccessMatters’ mission is to protect, expand, and enhance equitable access to sexual and reproductive health care and information for all people. Our team strives to advance our mission in accordance with these guiding principles: (1) sexual health is an essential component of health and wellbeing across the life span; (2) access to quality, affordable health care – including sexual and reproductive health care – is a fundamental human right; (3) every person, family, and community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect; (4) programs and services should be evidence-based, prevention-focused, and person-centered; (5) organizational excellence is best achieved through a culture of inclusion, diversity, innovation, professionalism, and accountability; (6) clients, volunteers, staff, partners, and supporters should be treated with kindness, dignity, and respect in a trauma-informed and culturally responsible environment; and (7) everyone deserves a caring workplace environment that fosters trust, teamwork, creativity, and work-life balance where work is enjoyable and where staff are supported in their professional development and their pursuit of excellence.

Job Summary

Reporting to the VP, Strategic Initiatives, the Director of Training and Capacity Building (TCB) directs and oversees all training and capacity-building initiatives and functions. The Director must understand the public health resource landscape and the value of building and maintaining strong relationships with partner organizations. The Director will direct all infrastructure development, project management, and program expansion including but not limited to: grant-writing, grant reporting, and contracts management.

The Director leads and delegates all day to day tasks of TCB team services, including: responding to internal training requests; implementing training plans; maintaining training dashboards; developing training materials; developing promotional materials to market training services; developing and monitoring budgets; and managing vendor and consultant relationships. The Director will use specialized knowledge and judgement to develop and deliver effective in-person and online trainings to diverse client groups, and provide follow-up technical support to internal and external training participants in support of AccessMatters’ mission and strategic plan. The Director will interact with AccessMatters’ internal team members and external stakeholders, including consultants, community-based partners, government representatives, and the general community.

As part of the Senior Management team, the Director embraces and advances the mission and core values of AccessMatters, setting a positive example for staff by uniting colleagues and supervisees in support of the strategic vision adopted by the Board and Chief Executive. The Director helps to provide leadership, direction, and resource stewardship to the organization, while fostering a culture of accountability, professional development, high-performance, and ethical behavior. The Director will be expected to participate in all departmental meetings and activities as needed and other duties as assigned. As a program leader, the Director also advances AccessMatters’ organizational mission and strategic vision, serving as a role model for staff. This position is full-time and exempt.

Essential Functions:

Reporting to the VP, Strategic Initiatives, the Director will:

Provide Accountable Senior Leadership and Oversight of all AccessMatters’ Training and Capacity Building Activities and Teams

· Provide oversight for all programs within the portfolio of TCB services.

· In collaboration with the Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and the Fiscal Department, manage an assigned portfolio of relevant budgets and contract requirements in areas of deliverables, compliance, expenditures, reconciliation, invoices, contracting, and reporting.

· Implement and manage diverse range of short-term and multi-year TCB projects for which AccessMatters receives funding, including planning, budgeting, scheduling, and production of projects and events.

· Oversee the contract creation and distribution process and ensure vendor/subcontractor adherence to contract terms for assigned portfolio.

· Build and maintain strong relationships and communications with community partners, stakeholders, vendors, training consultants, and clients to implement and support TCB activities and projects.

· Prepare, review, and approve programmatic grant reports to ensure timely and accurate submission.

· Lead and actively participate in collaborative proposal writing process for local, state, federal, and foundation grants and grant-funded projects.

· Collaborate with departments across the agency to increase program impact and achieve deliverables.

Cultivate Relationships and Opportunities with Existing and Potential Internal and External Clients

· Promote AccessMatters’ training and capacity-building services to generate new clients and maintain existing clients to meet goals for earned revenue, resource development, and program services.

· Build and maintain partnerships with diverse stakeholders to increase organization’s reach and strengthen collaborative programs.

· Represent AccessMatters and its TCB endeavors effectively and positively to all constituents, including internal and external committees and boards, at conferences and other external gatherings, and at project-related local, state, and national meetings.

· Work collaboratively and professionally with training clients, stakeholders, consultants, and participants, by continuously evaluating possible courses of action, and making ethical decisions for the best outcomes for both AccessMatters and training stakeholders we serve.

· Oversee and approve promotional materials and marketing strategies to promote training and technical assistance services to generate earned income.

· Develop and draft proposals, protocols, budgets, and quotes to provide training and/or technical assistance services for external partners and clients to generate earned income.

· Develop grant proposals to funders to initiate or expand TCB projects.

Strengthen the TCB Team’s Capacity in Key Areas as Needs Emerge

· Provide opportunities for training team to build knowledge of current local, regional, state, and national resources related to training and TCB (e.g. learning management systems, national training centers, etc.).

· Provide opportunities for training team to build knowledge of current issues related to sexual/reproductive health, including family planning, adolescent sexual health, pregnancy, STDs/HIV, maternal/child health, sexual orientation and gender diversity, social determinants of health, health disparities, and other relevant issues associated with health and service delivery.

· Provide opportunities for training team to build knowledge of current training strategies and philosophies in teaching about diversity and equity issues, including understanding systemic oppression and its effects on the sexual health and overall wellness of individuals from marginalized communities.

· Lead the hiring, training, coordination, and evaluation of staff, and supervise the TCB team.

· Develop, revise, implement, facilitate, and deliver in-person and online training courses, using adult learning principles, online learning design and principles, cognitive learning theories, educational best practices, and AccessMatters’ training guidelines.

Lead, Develop, Supervise, and Manage Individuals and Teams

· Through active and positive team engagement, supervise, train, develop, coach, support, and motivate a team of direct reports, including the Deputy Director, Trainers, Training Administrator and others as needed, to meet goals and work cooperatively to execute program strategies and manage all aspects of TCB services and workflows.

· Establish TCB training schedule, train staff, and oversee their work offsite. Hire, train, and evaluate staff; coordinate staff assignments, individual and group supervision, and team meetings.

· Using a strengths-based perspective, coach each staff member to build and utilize individual strengths for program activities, while providing supportive feedback and learning enhancements to address developmental needs, and taking corrective action when warranted.

Advance the Mission of AccessMatters and Fulfill Organizational Duties

· Serve as agency “ambassador” and contact for external stakeholders to establish and/or maintain good relationships with provider agencies, key contractors, government officials, and collaborative partners to benefit consumers and facilitate the work of program team and the agency overall.

· As a Program Leader, exemplify our Core Values and dedication to a culture of excellent leadership, in which leaders foster an environment where staff feel valued and appreciated, where all staff hold themselves accountable in service to our community and stakeholders, and all staff eagerly pursue excellence.

· Demonstrate commitment to the principles and values of the AccessMatters Strategic Plan, including support for the organization’s efforts toward equity and commitment to social justice and public health.

· Consistently exercise discretion and sound judgment to analyze, interpret and act, evaluating possible courses of conduct and making decisions for the best outcomes for the client, team and the organization.

· Maintain high ethical standards and conduct regarding confidentiality, integrity, dual-relationships, and professional behavior overall, representing AccessMatters effectively and positively to all internal and external constituents.

· Create and maintain an inclusive and equitable work environment that is respectful of all, embraces diversity and equity, and includes diverse perspectives and talents in problem-solving.

· Execute projects and perform other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

· Demonstrated ability to lead a team of trainers and support staff to deliver high-quality, culturally responsible trainings in order to advance equitable sexual and reproductive health outcomes or all people, especially for marginalized people and communities.

· Demonstrated knowledge and experience in sexual and reproductive health topics and trainings (e.g., HIV/STDs, adolescent sexual health, family planning, maternal/child health, etc.).

· Demonstrated knowledge of health disparities and social determinants of health, inclusive of sexual and reproductive health issues and issues throughout the lifespan, across impacted communities.

· Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in various topics and trainings related to health equity and social determinants/influencers of health, including implicit bias, racism, and other forms of oppression.

· Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in various topics and trainings related to the intersectional identities of marginalized communities and the impact on their sexual and reproductive health care access and overall health and wellness.

· Strong understanding of the concepts, practices, and tools associated with effective program management.

· High degree of customer service skills and philosophy, to include respect, responsiveness, and follow through, to deliver high quality support services to external and internal clients.

· Demonstrated ability to lead and work in project teams, managing multiple projects with multiple deadlines and priorities successfully.

· Ability to manage client relations, programs, budgets and expenditures, and follow fiscal procedures.

· Demonstrated ability to prepare proposals and successfully secure funding from public and/or private sources.

· Excellent skills in coaching, staff development, and team leadership abilities for multi-dimensional program activities.

· Demonstrated ability and desire to work within a multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary team environment, serving diverse populations and institutions across a broad spectrum of community and clinical providers within sexual and reproductive health.

· Knowledge and experience working with diverse communities with cultural humility and responsibility.

· Demonstrated ability to manage multiple details accurately, on time, and under pressure required.

· Ability to self-manage, independently prioritize, solve problems, and effectively handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously, while taking direction as needed.

· Knowledge and experience in regulatory/contract compliance and quality management methodologies, preferably in a public health or clinical setting.

· Ability to perform with a high level of confidentiality, discretion, and integrity, including demonstrated knowledge of HIPAA and other federal, state, and local regulations governing client confidentiality.

· Demonstrated ability to develop, facilitate, package and promote trainings on sexual and reproductive health and related topics, including online trainings.

· Demonstrated expertise in methods of instruction and evaluation appropriate to training adults and adolescents.

· Superior written and verbal communication skills, coupled with highly developed interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to counsel others and facilitate meeting and programs in diverse settings.

· Ability to review and analyze service data to assess and monitor team performance, program quality, and to identify trends.

· Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint).

· Experience with web-based collaboration platforms and information management systems, portals, and intranets.

· Flexible and open to changing priorities and managing multiple tasks effectively within a compressed timeframe.

· Excellent assessment, problem-solving, and negotiation skills.

· Ability to work outside normal business hours, as needed (e.g., scheduled nights and weekends).

· Ability to travel as needed.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

· Required – Bachelor’s Degree in public health, education, human sexuality, social work, non-profit management, or related field; Master’s Degree preferred. Relevant industry specific experience may be considered in lieu of degree where possible.

· Required – 3 years of professional program or project management in healthcare, health promotions, training, or other relevant function; experience in a non-profit environment preferred.

· Minimum 3 years of experience in the design and delivery of training programs and technical assistance.

· Minimum 3 years of experience leading teams or supervising staff.

· Must be eligible for all city and state mandatory clearances, e.g. criminal and child abuse clearances.