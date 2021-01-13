Grants Manager: Delaware Art Museum

The Delaware Art Museum is a small, collaborative community in which each member of the team is uniquely valued for their skills. We are seeking a Grants Manager, who will work across the Museum to meet revenue goals through developing and managing foundation and corporate, and government grants. The Grants Manager will focus on matching the funding sources for Museum needs which include capital projects, programs, exhibitions, and general operations. For this reason, people with a wide range of knowledge and research interests are the ideal fit for these positions. Attention to detail and superb writing skills are key for this position.

The Grants Manager will support development efforts through research, maintenance of donor and sponsor relationships, timely reporting, and budget management. They will regularly meet with members of the Leadership Team to discuss current and potential grant opportunities and coordinate all grant writing activities, including management of grants calendar, proposals, correspondences with grantors, and final reports. This role requires a person with a collegial spirit who is proactive and creative in their pursuits of new funders and grant opportunities.

We are looking for candidates who have:

Master’s degree in the Humanities preferred.

A passion for the arts and a commitment to the success of the Delaware Art Museum’s mission, strategic plan, programs, and high standards of achievement are expected.

The ability to digest, synthesize, and articulate information concerning programs, exhibitions, capital projects, and the Museum’s operations to a variety of audiences.

Demonstrable research experience required; experience writing grants preferred.

Strong organization skills including effective time management, ability to set and meet deadlines, and demonstrated ability to work effectively in multi-tasking, fast paced environment.

Highly motivated and demonstrated ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team.

The ability to deal with confidential materials with discretion.

Excellent written and verbal skills with a strong attention to detail.

Knowledge of and experience with database systems preferred.

Skilled in MS Windows and MS Office products.

A collegial attitude and a sense of humor.

The Delaware Art Museum is committed to inclusivity and encourages qualified candidates from all cultures and communities to apply. Delaware Art Museum is an equal opportunity employer.

To learn more about the Delaware Art Museum, please visit our website at www.delart.org/about.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM

Founded in 1912, the Delaware Art Museum is a primary cultural and arts institution in the state. Our mission is to generate creative energy that sustains, enriches, empowers, and inspires by connecting people to art. The Museum meets its mission through offering diverse exhibitions, art education programming, special events, and 100+ programs, from tours and art classes to workshops and community days, to nearly 80,000 people each year.

In 2017, the Museum devised a three-year strategic plan to become a welcoming and inclusive, civically-engaged, vital hub that acts as a catalyst for change in our community. To that end, we’ve partnered with the community to develop programming ranging from an annual writing conference to the development of events and exhibitions commemorating the 50th anniversary of a public disturbance that led to the nine-month occupation of the City of Wilmington—the longest peacetime occupation in US history. We are committed to being agents of change, striving to diversify our collection to combat the historical underrepresentation of women and people of color in museums’ collections. We are forward-looking and community focused. We are looking for applicants with the same spirit and who embrace the Museum’s core values: Art at Our Core, Commitment to Community, Steward Public Trust, Make Work Meaningful, Embrace Innovation and Experimentation.