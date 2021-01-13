Chief Executive Officer: Broad Street Ministry

Broad Street Ministry (BSM) was established in 2005 when a team of visionaries, led by Convening Minister and Founder, Rev. Bill Golderer, opened Broad Street Ministry in the historic Chambers-Wylie Presbyterian Church in order to create a space that would inspire, nourish, and welcome people from all walks of life. With seed funding from several local churches, Broad Street Ministry was created as a broad-minded faith community with a mission to foster creativity, extend inclusive hospitality, and work for a more just world through civic engagement. Over time the mission evolved to include serving Philadelphians living in deep poverty who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. To that end, BSM began serving a Thursday meal in 2008.

Today, the Hospitality Collaborative is the flagship program offering five community meals and a wide array of services (mail service, personal care, mending, clothing closet, therapeutic arts, reentry services, and counseling) to over 7,000 unique guests per year. BSM also provides case management (“Concierge Services”) for its most vulnerable guests to help them to access a broad range of stabilizing services. Strong partnerships with nonprofits, local businesses, and the City of Philadelphia have been created to ensure effective and coordinated provision of basic needs and supports. In addition, BSM continues to have an active and vibrant worship community and volunteer chaplaincy program to meet the spiritual needs of those welcomed to the space, offered on a voluntary, opt-in basis. “Radical Hospitality,” collaboration, and civic engagement permeate through all of BSM’s programs and activities, creating a rich foundation for social impact for its guests.

POSITION OVERVIEW:

The CEO is responsible for developing, implementing, and executing BSM’s overall strategy. In addition to being the architect of the strategic plan, the position will focus on philanthropic fundraising, determine best practices for all programs and activities at BSM and the long-term financial success of the organization. Additional critical issues include external relations, building partnerships with city agencies, related non-profits, and networking with critical constituencies. This is not a faith-based position, nor does it require membership in any religious institution.

Broad Street Ministry is seeking an innovative and entrepreneurial leader, who can meet unexpected challenges and pivot to meet strategic needs. The CEO will be responsible for positioning BSM for success in the future and determining a clear path forward. The CEO is entrusted with building a culture of caring that honors BSM’s mission and values, while executing on the strategic priorities of the organization.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

a. Organization Management – 10%

Acts as the chief executive officer/chief administrator of the organization

Staff management – hires, supervises, trains, and motivates senior staff

Ensures Senior Leaders are managing their staff and developing their leadership skills

Works with the staff to develop programs and implement policies/procedures to fulfill the organization’s goals

Identifies gaps in staffing, establishes individual goals for senior leadership based on organization’s financials

Works with finance to manage organizational spending, monitor budget compliance, and mitigates financial risks

b. Interaction with Board – 10%

Supports the Board in fulfilling its governance function

Partner with the Board in helping them govern the strategy, direction, and policy

Assists the Board in helping them monitor the strategic plan, assist them with their fundraising goals, and annual budgeting oversight

Anticipates the needs of the Board and the community with respect to the mission, and communicate those needs and corresponding changes to the Board

Reports regularly to the Board on the activities of the organization

Facilitates Board and Committee discussions and functions

Participates actively in all Board meetings as a non-director

c. Fundraising – 30%

Manages the organizational fundraising in partnership with the Board and CDO

Drives key results in fundraising identifies, cultivates and solicits donors and key leaders of prospective new corporate and foundation contacts

Promotes a culture of fundraising in the organization both at the staff and board level

Cultivates and stewards major gift prospects

Works with the Chief Development Officer to develop a comprehensive annual fundraising plan

Serves as the spokesperson of the organization at events, in the media, and other key presentations.

d. Strategy – 50%

Responsible for creating and implementing BSM’s strategic goals and objectives, identifying new opportunities, and leading BSM to accomplish these goals

Executes the vision, strategic direction, operations, fiscal and development objectives necessary

The CEO will be the steward of BSM’s five-year strategic plan and actively monitors its growth. She/he consistently has the strategic plan top of mind and strives to meet major milestones

He/she understands the BSM brand and his/her role in growing and protecting the reputation

Ensures goals of inclusiveness and diversity among staff and volunteers are achieved

KEY COMPENTENCIES:

Mission focused.

Leadership: Team Builder. Ensures the right people are in the right roles. Experience managing a staff of a minimum of 20 employees.

Collaborator – Understands the diverse roles and contributions of all stakeholders.

Experience in social services/social work including service delivery to vulnerable populations preferred.

Strategic thinker – knows how to develop and work within a strategic plan. Consistently monitors and evaluates the organization’s performance in relation to the plan.

Experience with a Capital Campaign preferred.

Organizational development – teach, mentor, and develop talent.

Ensures goals of inclusiveness and diversity among staff and volunteers are achieved.

Results Driven: Dedicated to shared and measurable goals.

Strong communication skills – written and oral; a persuasive communicator with excellent presentation skills.

Interpersonal and influencing skills.

Business acumen: Possesses a high level of broad business and management skills and is effective at garnering financial support for the organization.

10 years of experience in non-profit leadership.

Bachelor’s degree in related field.

OTHER:

The mission of Broad Street Ministry is to transform our city, our institutions, and ourselves by embracing the individual needs of our most vulnerable sisters and brothers, and by embracing radical hospitality. We believe that the only way to achieve that mission is to have a diverse staff that is representative, at all job levels, of the citizens we serve.

Broad Street Ministry does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, marital status, age, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, pregnancy, genetic information, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, veteran status, criminal record, or any other status protected under federal, state, or local law. Broad Street Ministry believes that diversity and inclusion among our staff is critical to our success as a community services organization, and we seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.

The successful candidate will receive a competitive compensation package that includes: medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) retirement plan, paid holidays and PTO.

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary requirements by January 29, 2021 to executivesearch@broadstreetministry.org.