Human Resources Manager: The Barnes Foundation

The Human Resources Manager is responsible for overall administration, coordination and evaluation of Human Resources functions.

Established as an educational institution, the Barnes Foundation carries out its mission by promoting appreciation of the arts and horticultural science, through the preservation, presentation, and interpretation of the collections of Albert C. and Laura L. Barnes.

Celebrated for its exceptional breadth, depth, and quality, the Barnes Foundation’s art collection includes works by some of the greatest European and American masters of impressionism, post-impressionist, and early modern art, as well as African sculpture, Pennsylvania German decorative arts, Native American textiles, metalwork, and more.

The Foundation engages diverse audiences through its exceptional collections and related high-quality programs that reflect a broad range of periods and cultures and build on the founders’ innovative educational vision of transforming lives through the arts and horticulture.

Responsibilities:

Job Specific Competencies:

In coordination with the Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, develops policies and procedures to ensure continual compliance with laws and regulations as well as the maintenance of best practices. Ensures employees understand company policies and procedures.

Performs benefits administration to include: anticipating and processing benefit changes, reconciling benefit invoices and assisting with annual benefit enrollment processes. Regularly communicates benefit information to employees, including development of annual Total Compensation statements. Administers leaves and COBRA in compliance with laws and regulations.

Supports development and ongoing internal communication about compensation practices.

Generates reports as needed to analyze turnover, injuries, compensation, performance management and other data to ensure legal compliance and support the strategic initiatives of the organization.

Assists with the development and implementation of annual performance evaluations, development and updates to job descriptions as necessary.

Processes new-hire, status change, workers’ compensation and termination paperwork and/or on-line transmissions.

Conducts orientation for new hire employees.

Establishes and maintains department records and reports. Maintains and updates HRIS system as well as other employee records in order to meet Federal and State legal requirements.

Verifies I9 documentation, completes the I9 and maintains I9 files.

Supports CHRO and management staff with performance management and employee relations.

Participates in employee recognition planning and activities to support employee engagement.

Take the lead on employee relations matters pertaining to leaves of absence and use of fringe benefits. Maintains employee confidentiality in these dealings.

Assumes responsibility for personal and professional growth.

Performs other duties as assigned/required by supervisor.

Managerial Competencies:

Demonstrates the ability to monitor, supervise and hold accountable all employees in the areas of attendance, completion of documentation, ADP and implementation of all company policies, procedures and protocols. Competence to build, collaborate, and effectively manage interpersonal relationships at all levels of the institution.

Maintains written documentation of supervision for oversight and review by other parties as appropriate.

Demonstrates the ability to maintain a stable, productive team environment through effective communication, staff appreciation and other activities that yield a high level of employee engagement to support and preserve the employee’s interest in working for The Barnes Foundation.

Skills and Knowledge:

5 years relevant experience working in Human Resources functions such as benefits administration, compensation specialist, Human Resources generalist or coordinator roles.

Master’s degree in Human Resources Management or business-related field OR Bachelor’s degree plus additional 1-year relevant work experience (6 years minimum) OR Associate’s degree and additional 3-years relevant work experience (8 years minimum).

Licenses/Certifications: SHRM-CP or PHR required; SHRM-SCP or SPHR preferred

Competitive Benefits Include: Group health, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending accounts; short- and long-term disability and group life insurance; 403(b) with matching contributions; Employee Assistance Program; voluntary benefits; as well as paid vacation, personal time, sick time and holidays.

Please include a cover letter and an updated resume with your application, along with salary expectations.

The Barnes Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we’re committed to diversity and equal opportunity in our recruitment and hiring. Qualified candidates of all backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to apply for this position. Employees have rights under other laws including, but not limited to, the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Employee Polygraph Protection Act. We participate in E-Verify.