Marketing & Communications Program Officer (Planner III): Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts has an opening for a Marketing & Communications Program Officer (Planner III).

Summary Statement: Serving as the agency’s public information officer and marketing director, this position will be responsible for coordinating all agency communications through social media, news releases, and publications. Responsibilities include planning and implementing all public relations campaigns, marketing initiatives, and Division communications. This position also coordinates management of the state arts calendar and communications with grantees and constituents about Division programs and events.

Selective Requirements: These must be met in addition to the job requirements. Applicants who do not possess the selective requirement(s) will not be qualified.

Six months experience in public relations, media relations or communications such as establishing and promoting a positive image with the public, informing or influencing specific audiences through the use of internal and external communications such as public forums, journalism, writing, marketing, advertising, promotions, or special events.

Preferred Qualifications: Applicants who do not possess the preferred qualification will still be eligible to compete for this position if job requirements are met.

Six months experience in marketing/advertising which includes developing and implementing marketing campaigns.