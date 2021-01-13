Director of Donor and Partner Relations: Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve

Background and Mission

Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve (the Preserve) was founded in 1934 with a mission to inspire the appreciation and use of native plants by serving as a sanctuary and an educational resource for conservation and stewardship. It is a member-supported nonprofit organization that has come to be recognized as a local treasure, a state resource and a national institution. Known regionally for its community-based programming, it is considered a statewide source for wildflowers and is the only accredited museum in the nation focused exclusively on native flora.

Position Summary

The Director of Donor and Partner Relations serves a critical leadership role for the Preserve in partnership with the Executive Director, providing development, special event, financial and administrative design, planning and management to maximize fundraising efforts, build effective partnerships, and leverage organizational resources to further the Preserve’s mission and reach. The successful candidate will be a front-facing leader with exceptional communication skills, an energetic and passionate demeanor, and the ability to enthusiastically articulate the mission and goals of the Preserve to the community. A proven track record in obtaining major individual gifts, foundation support, government grants and corporate sponsorships is essential. While the Director of Donor and Partner Relations is anticipated to have some grant management staff support, they will be responsible for database management and maintenance, donor and member acknowledgements, list management, direct mail appeals, membership recruitment and renewals, and special events. The Director of Donor and Partner Relations reports to the Executive Director.

Responsibilities

Leadership

In partnership with the Executive Director and Development Committee, create an annual plan of achievable and stretch goals, objectives and outcomes for development initiatives

Collaborate with the Board of Trustees and Development Committee through direct meeting participation and support for their participation in development activities

Research funding sources and trends in order to position the Preserve ahead of significant changes in the fundraising environment

Serve as staff management in the absence of the Executive Director

External Relations

Research and identify donor prospects, including individuals, corporations, governments, and foundations, and work with the Executive Director to cultivate, solicit and close gifts

Design and implement strategies to grow the Annual Fund and Membership programs through individual and institutional gifts, special events, and corporate sponsorships, including a communications and special event calendar

Analyze and oversee fulfillment of Membership benefits, making ongoing recommendations for appropriate updates

In partnership with marketing staff, develop, manage and implement communications associated with development and special events, including but not limited to brochures, websites, social media, press releases and email campaigns for membership recruitment and renewals, annual fund appeals, newsletters, Preserve Notes and event invitations

Develop future capital and endowment campaigns by working in partnership with the Executive Director, Board of Trustees, Development and/or Campaign Committee, and consultants

Design and execute small, medium and large special events for both fundraising and cultivation purposes, building long-term support and engagement

Investigate and develop strategy for planned giving program

Participate in local, regional and/or national associations of development professionals and network with community, business and sister NPO leadership

Administrative

Oversee and manage lists, including but not limited to membership, business partners, sponsors, donors, prospects, Land Ethics Symposium and other education program lists for mail appeals, digital appeals, invitations, newsletters, registrations, and Preserve Notes

Maintain internal physical and digital file retention system for tracking and reporting purposes

Recruit, train and manage staff and volunteers involved with development activities

Manage the maintenance and future upgrade of existing CRM software, or research, propose and implement migration to new CRM system

Process, deposit and acknowledge all charitable contributions including donations, in-kind contributions, tribute and memorial gifts, memberships, grants, event proceeds, and matching gifts

Other duties as assigned

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree

5+ years of experience in donor relations

Superior communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal

Excellent time management and flexibility with job duties

Creativity, self-starting ability, strong organizational skills, and oriented to a high level of detail

Demonstrated ability to work well independently and with competing priorities

Proficiency in Raiser’s Edge, Microsoft Office, Google Suite, and social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram in particular)

Occasional travel for external meetings and special events

Knowledge of the southeastern Pennsylvania philanthropic community a plus but not required

Work Schedule

This is a full-time position with occasional weeknight and weekend work as needed. Some remote work is possible for the right candidate.

Visit us at www.bhwp.org for more information.

The Preserve is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to non-discriminatory policies. All decisions regarding recruitment, hiring, promotion and all other terms of employment will be made without regard to race, color, religion, age, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, marital status, status as a qualified handicapped or disabled individual, or any other impermissible factor in accordance with applicable laws.