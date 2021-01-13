Marketing Manager: Alice Paul Institute

The Alice Paul Institute, a dynamic non-profit women’s history and leadership organization located in Mt. Laurel NJ, is seeking a Marketing Manager to help the organization expand its outreach. This is a full-time position with responsibility to:

Create and implement a marketing plan for local and national markets

Oversee all print and digital communications

Manage API’s social media and website

Market and promote programs to the general public, schools and community partners by means of electronic, print and social media

Oversee college interns on social media and marketing as assigned

Promote and support fundraising and special events

Represent API in the community

Support board and volunteer committee work

Support program and development staff with strategic promotional campaigns

This position requires “big picture” thinking as well as “hands on” tasks, as currently marketing is a one-person department. The ideal candidate must be able to work on multiple levels. She/he must have excellent written and oral communication skills, a strategy for social media, solid organizational skills and efficiency with follow-up. The best candidate will value API’s mission and working in a small woman-centered organization; will be enthusiastic, flexible and innovative; enjoy and be confident working with groups of all ages; have an interest in women’s history and girls’ studies.

This is a full-time position with benefits, with a salary range of $45-60,000 dependent on experience. Some evening and weekends are required and on occasion extra hours to support special events. We have been working remotely since March 2020 and will conduct initial interviews via Zoom. Permanently remote candidates may be considered, but we will have a strong preference for candidates who can work in our Mt. Laurel NJ office once we can return to in-person work. The Alice Paul Institute is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment based on collaboration that offers employees the chance to make a difference in the community.

Position Requirements: