Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia: Membership Manager

Position Description:

The Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia (SBN) is seeking a Manager of Membership Growth and Stewardship to recruit, support, and retain a diverse community of local independent values-driven businesses; and to work with SBN’s team to bring the organization into its next growth phase. Our ideal candidate has a track record of building and maintaining diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities; is energized by personal interactions; communicates effectively in a variety of forums; and embraces ownership and accountability of their work. Additionally, our ideal candidate has experience interacting with local and independent business leaders; is oriented by data and metrics; and is familiar with Neon or similar Customer Relations Management (CRM) software. The person in this position is part of SBN’s management team. Salary is in the low-to-mid $50’s and is commensurate with experience.

Major Responsibilities:

• Serve as the primary contact and relationship manager for all current and prospective members

• Proactively engage current and prospective members in a variety of ways

• Implement strategy to grow and diversify SBN’s membership in an equitable and inclusive way

• Implement strategy to ensure high retention of current members

• Maintain database and accurate recordkeeping for all current members and prospective members

• Manage department budget Additional qualifications for this position to what is noted above include:

• Demonstrated commitment to SBN’s values and mission

• Ability to be flexible with morning and evening hours as needed (when we return to non-remote work)

• Ability to work off-site functions (when we return to non-remote work)

• Bachelor’s degree preferred

• Minimum 5-7 years of relevant experience; prior experience with a membership organization strongly preferred

SBN centers diversity, equity, and inclusion in our work. We strongly encourage applications from historically underrepresented groups.