Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia: Membership Manager

Position Description:
The Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia (SBN) is seeking a Manager of Membership Growth and Stewardship to recruit, support, and retain a diverse community of local independent values-driven businesses; and to work with SBN’s team to bring the organization into its next growth phase. Our ideal candidate has a track record of building and maintaining diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities; is energized by personal interactions; communicates effectively in a variety of forums; and embraces ownership and accountability of their work. Additionally, our ideal candidate has experience interacting with local and independent business leaders; is oriented by data and metrics; and is familiar with Neon or similar Customer Relations Management (CRM) software. The person in this position is part of SBN’s management team. Salary is in the low-to-mid $50’s and is commensurate with experience.
Major Responsibilities:
• Serve as the primary contact and relationship manager for all current and prospective members
• Proactively engage current and prospective members in a variety of ways
• Implement strategy to grow and diversify SBN’s membership in an equitable and inclusive way
• Implement strategy to ensure high retention of current members
• Maintain database and accurate recordkeeping for all current members and prospective members
• Manage department budget Additional qualifications for this position to what is noted above include:
• Demonstrated commitment to SBN’s values and mission
• Ability to be flexible with morning and evening hours as needed (when we return to non-remote work)
• Ability to work off-site functions (when we return to non-remote work)
• Bachelor’s degree preferred
• Minimum 5-7 years of relevant experience; prior experience with a membership organization strongly preferred
SBN centers diversity, equity, and inclusion in our work. We strongly encourage applications from historically underrepresented groups.
About Us
The Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia is building a just, green, and thriving economy in the region. We empower the local business community to be change agents in the movement towards equity and climate resilience; and advocate with them and on their behalf so an equitable and climate resilient local economy grows and thrives.
Our members are independent businesses based in Greater Philadelphia that practice – and measure success by – the triple bottom line of people, planet, and profitability. Geared towards local business leaders, SBN’s programming facilitates honest and supportive discussions among peers and provides important opportunities for civic dialogue.
Since our founding in 2001, SBN has remained the region’s only membership and advocacy organization playing the critical role of serving Greater Philadelphia’s independent triple bottom line business community.