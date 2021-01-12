Development Director: Education Law Center – PA

The Education Law Center-PA, a statewide nonprofit legal advocacy organization that has played a leading role on key issues of educational equity and civil rights since 1975, seeks an experienced professional for a full-time development position in our Philadelphia office. The candidate should have 8-10 years of experience in development for a non-profit, particularly working with individual donors, events and sponsorships, and foundations. The ideal candidate will also have a demonstrated commitment to civil

rights, racial justice, and advancing the rights of underserved populations. The mission of the Education Law Center-PA is to ensure that all children in Pennsylvania have access to a quality public education. We focus on underserved students including students in poverty, students of color, students with disabilities, English learners, LGBTQ youth, students experiencing homelessness, and students in the foster care and juvenile justice systems.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Reporting to and in partnership with the Executive Director, the Director of Development is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all of the Education Law Center’s fundraising, including the major gifts program, annual fund, planned giving, special events, sponsorship, and related donor outreach and communications. The Director works closely with the Executive Director, the grant writing consultant, the communications specialist, and the Board of Directors in development and fundraising efforts. The

Director of Development’s primary responsibility will be to expand and diversify ELC’s current donor base and work closely with other team members to secure funding to meet the organization’s financial goals.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Set strategy for, develop, and implement all aspects of ELC’s development program, including individual and major gifts, law firm and corporate partnerships, special events, prospect research, and donor communications and social media

• Develop and execute strategies to raise ELC’s visibility amongst a wide cross-section of potential supporters

• Help develop and implement strategies to elevate board engagement

• Draft prospect and donor correspondence, including: digital and print solicitations, acknowledgements, and stewardship materials

• Identify and cultivate new sources of funding and strategic partnerships

• Work together with the Executive Director to steward relationships with a diverse group of foundation, corporate, and individual funders

• Grow a major gifts program including identification, cultivation, and solicitation of major donors

• Understand program evaluation data and the presentation of such information

• Maintain accurate and up-to-date donor materials in print and on website

• Track revenue, donor patterns and trends, and develop fundraising reports and forecasts ensuring that all of Pennsylvania’s children have equal access to a quality public education.

• Partner with ELC attorneys in developing marketing and donor communications about ELC’s legal advocacy work and client stories

• Work with program staff to ensure consistent, strategic messaging

• Oversee grant seeking including research, proposal writing, and reporting requirements—as the main liaison with our grant writing consultant

• Build the planned giving program with a focus on deferred gifts such as bequests

• Direct the annual fund program, including mailings and annual fundraising drives

• Coordinate fund raising special events

• Make public appearances/accept speaking engagements to share information about the Education Law Center

• Provide support for Development Committee meetings of the Board

• Oversee fundraising database and tracking systems and online communications platforms

• Draft publications to support fund raising activities

• Align development activities with ELC’s communications efforts, working with communications consultant and staff

• Perform other related duties as requested

QUALIFICATIONS:

• High-energy person with a passion for ELC’s mission

• Ability to mobilize staff, board, and other stakeholders toward a common goal

• Excellent writing, communication, presentation, and organizational skills; ability to articulate the organization’s mission, program objectives, and resource needs

• Ability to work both independently and as a team player who will productively engage with others at varying levels of seniority within and outside ELC-PA

• Demonstrated record of attracting and securing major gifts from donors

• Demonstrated ability to build inspired relationships with donors

• Demonstrated ability to create multi-year plans, set objectives, and achieve goals

• An understanding of program evaluation and measurement

• Hands-on ability to manage and work directly with donor management software (familiarity with Donor Perfect and WordPress a plus)

• Possess the skills to work with and motivate staff, board members, and other volunteers

• Be a self-starter and goal driven to initiate donor visits and fundraising calls

• Follow through on tasks and goals, with great and careful attention to detail

• Bachelor’s degree

• 8 years minimum experience in professional fundraising

