Grants Manager / Communications Associate: Green Tree Community Health Foundation

The Grants Manager / Communications Associate position is a full-time, exempt position that is primarily responsible for assisting Green Tree Community Health Foundation in the grants process and in the implementation of fund development activities. This person answers directly to the Executive Director.

This position requires strong organizational skills and an ability to prioritize as well as multi-task. Grants administration requires the ability to work with local non-profit organizations as they move through the application process. This includes phone calls, email, tracking applications using the online portal, and site visits. Fund development is essential to the overall success of the foundation and therefore it is imperative that the person in this role be dedicated to providing the support needed to assist in securing the resources necessary to successfully achieve Green Tree’s goal to improve the health of every individual within our community.

This is a professional position that works out of the office, located in Northwest Philadelphia (Chestnut Hill).

Periodic evening and weekend hours required (less than 10 dates per year).

Grants Manager Duties

Maintain and upkeep grant files Perform other related duties as assigned

Development / Communications Associate Duties

Assist with communications, both print and e-communication Other related duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience is required – experience in social work and /or public health preferred

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience is required – experience in social work and /or public health preferred Minimum three years of administrative and management experience in a professional office setting

Minimum three years of administrative and management experience in a professional office setting Knowledge of nonprofit or private foundation experience a plus

Knowledge of nonprofit or private foundation experience a plus Proficiency with Microsoft Suite applications (Office, Word, Excel, Power Point)

Proficiency with Microsoft Suite applications (Office, Word, Excel, Power Point) Familiarity with Network for Good/Raiser’s Edge and Foundant (grants management) and database management a plus

Personal Traits

Able to travel periodically to conferences and meetings Deep commitment to improving the health and well-being of underserved individuals

Compensation Package:

Full benefits package available

Full benefits package available Holiday/Vacation/Sick time

Holiday/Vacation/Sick time Salary negotiable; based on experience

How to Apply:

Please e-mail a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to info@greentreecommunityhealth.org

Deadline:

Open until filled

