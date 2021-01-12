Grants Manager / Communications Associate: Green Tree Community Health Foundation

The Grants Manager / Communications Associate position is a full-time, exempt position that is primarily responsible for assisting Green Tree Community Health Foundation in the grants process and in the implementation of fund development activities. This person answers directly to the Executive Director.
This position requires strong organizational skills and an ability to prioritize as well as multi-task. Grants administration requires the ability to work with local non-profit organizations as they move through the application process. This includes phone calls, email, tracking applications using the online portal, and site visits. Fund development is essential to the overall success of the foundation and therefore it is imperative that the person in this role be dedicated to providing the support needed to assist in securing the resources necessary to successfully achieve Green Tree’s goal to improve the health of every individual within our community.
This is a professional position that works out of the office, located in Northwest Philadelphia (Chestnut Hill).
Periodic evening and weekend hours required (less than 10 dates per year).
Grants Manager Duties
- Manage grant inquires explaining funding cycles and priorities
- Assist with development of grant applications, forms and reports, review grant applications for completeness, and manage grants database and production flow associated with grant decision- making and management
- Assist with development and generation of grant making reports, and analysis of data and trends
- Schedule site visits to grantee organizations and compile organizational information in preparation for site visit
- Maintain and upkeep grant files
- Perform other related duties as assigned
Development / Communications Associate Duties
- Manage database and data entry – Network for Good/Raiser’s Edge/Excel
- Timely administration of donor acknowledgement letters
- Coordinate agency mailings
- Assist with coordination of special agency events
- Coordinate promotions for special agency events
- Assist with event logistics for special agency events
- Manage social media platforms/website
- Assist with communications, both print and e-communication
- Other related duties as assigned
Qualifications:
Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience is required – experience in social work and /or public health preferred
- Minimum three years of administrative and management experience in a professional office setting
- Knowledge of nonprofit or private foundation experience a plus
- Proficiency with Microsoft Suite applications (Office, Word, Excel, Power Point)
- Familiarity with Network for Good/Raiser’s Edge and Foundant (grants management) and database management a plus
Personal Traits
- Results-oriented and accountable administrative skills
- Pro-active, self-starter with exceptional organizational skills
- Flexible, with considerable judgment, initiative, and independence
- Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills with the ability to work independently and as a member of a high-performing team
- Able to work comfortably with diverse population
- Proactive problem solver
- Able to maintain confidentiality
- Capable of efficiently and effectively supporting the Executive Director
- Excellent ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks
- Committed to delivery of work products on time
- Advanced knowledge of office and administrative procedures
- Excellent computer skills
- Team player who can collaborate with others
- Able to travel periodically to conferences and meetings
- Deep commitment to improving the health and well-being of underserved individuals
Compensation Package:
- Full benefits package available
- Holiday/Vacation/Sick time
- Salary negotiable; based on experience
How to Apply:
- Please e-mail a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to info@greentreecommunityhealth.org
Deadline:
- Open until filled
