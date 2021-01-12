Operations, Development and Marketing Specialist: Taller Puertorriqueño

Under the supervision of the Operations and the Development Managers, performs office and administrative functions primarily related to Taller’s membership processes, in support of operations in day to day clerical tasks and in marketing such as communications, invitation to events, etc., assisting in social media postings.

Supports Taller’s membership and individual donors procedures maintaining and updating database and membership enrollment.

Captures attendance records at Taller’s various activities and adds to data base.

Provides administrative support for the organization including making copies, mail, sends faxes, provides phone coverage, and responds to and channels inquiries.

Provides clerical support for the Board of Directors and its committees.

Collaborates with colleagues on events, etc., attends Staff Meetings, conferences, and assists with fundraising events, etc.

Under supervision, posts on and monitors social media platforms.

Collaborates and supports Taller’s marketing needs as appropriate.

Qualifications:

Associate degree in Business Admin or equivalent.

2-3 years experience working with data bases.

Good clerical skills.

Knowledge of managing social media platforms.

Keyboard and database proficiency with MS Office software: Word, Excel, Access etc.

Good composition and writing skills in English and Spanish.