Project Manager: Penn Center for Community Health Workers

If you are looking to apply your talent and energy toward eradicating health disparities in Philadelphia, then this job is for you!

About the position: We are looking for an individual who would be energized to lead a team of community health workers (CHWs) and initiatives that amplify CHW and patient voices in our work and strengthen community ties. This new position helps to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in lower-income communities and communities of color. We have developed IMPaCT, a nationally-recognized, evidenced-based community health worker model that has served more than 12,000 individuals in Philadelphia. CHWs are trained laypeople, hired from local communities, who provide community-based social support, advocacy and navigation to lower-income patients. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are operating a tele-support CHW model.

About the organization: Penn Center for Community Health Workers (chw.upenn.edu) is a center of excellence for CHW research, patient care and dissemination. Our IMPaCT model, which has been featured on National Public Radio and in the New York Times, is scientifically proven to improve primary care access, chronic disease control, and mental health while reducing hospital days by 65%. We are currently working with more than 50 organizations across 20 states to create, launch and sustain effective CHW programs. We are part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which provides competitive salaries and exceptional benefits, including an annual tuition benefit.

Key Duties and Responsibilities (by percentage of role)

Supervise a team of 3 CHWs, ensuring quality of patient outcomes by producing regular reports and coaching your team to develop their skills and adjust to changing pandemic impacts on patient needs (60%)

Amplify CHW and patient voices in our media and policy work by writing brief success stories and coordinating media requests and the consent process for CHW/patient participants (30%)

Build ties with community organizations and businesses that can help CHWs close gaps in meeting patient needs (e.g., food or prescription deliveries) during the pandemic and beyond (10%)

Preferred Qualifications