Grant Manager: Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians

Organization

Founded in 2003, the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians’ (WCNP) mission is to promote inclusive economic growth through immigrant integration. We develop and implement training programs focused on social, civic, and economic engagement which enhance skills and expand opportunities. By doing so, we strengthen the economic development of the city and the state. We believe that immigrants broaden the productivity, profitability, and stability of this region and contribute to both Pennsylvania’s and the nation’s economic growth.

The barriers immigrants face are as diverse as our participants, and our programming responds to the comprehensive and varied nature of their challenges by providing creative, measurable responses to each scenario. We believe every person has skills, experience and aspirations to participate in creative solutions to their challenges and choose their own course of action. We practice collaborative, participant-centered approaches as we seek to cultivate a community that can serve as a vital resource for all people working toward successful immigrant integration.

We seek to address individual needs through our programming, but we also recognize the value of strategic partnerships to elevate immigrant voices and opportunity. By cultivating these external relationships, we increase awareness and leverage resources that promote immigrant inclusivity as an important component of economic growth for all.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Director of Development, the Grant Manager is responsible for developing, writing, and submitting grant proposals to public and private foundations and other grant-making organizations, and will persuasively communicate the Welcoming Center’s mission and programs to potential institutional funders. The Grant Manager is an essential part of the Welcoming Center’s team and will assemble and submit grant requests and reports, establish and maintain contact and relationships with foundation contacts, conduct prospect research, and maintain a calendar of submissions and other deadlines. The Grant Manager will coordinate with Program Directors to stay current on program details, including participation in strategy sessions or program retreats to have a full understanding of the intended outcomes, resources needed, and capacity needed to implement programs.

Responsibilities

· Developing and writing grant proposals to foundations, government contracts, and other grant-making organizations.

· Persuasively communicating the organization’s mission and programs to potential funders.

· Assembling and submitting grant requests, including letters, proposals, budgets, financial information, presentations, and all other required attachments.

· Establishing and maintaining contact and relationships with foundation contacts and program officers, bringing in program staff when necessary to facilitate deeper relationships with funders.

· Ensuring prompt acknowledgement of foundation gifts.

· Maintaining calendar to ensure timely submission of letters of inquiry, proposal deadlines, and reports.

· Prioritizing projects to keep multiple projects moving in a timely manner, meet deadlines and manage supplemental material required for proposals.

· Coordinate with program staff and Salesforce team to ensure all necessary data is collected for funder requirements; Support program staff in the collection and analysis of data when it is funder specific.

· Oversee administration of grant schedule and coordinate with program staff to efficiently deliver reports.

Skills and Abilities

· Excellent writing, analytical, and research skills are essential.

· Ability to craft funding proposals in a clear, concise and compelling manner.

· Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and highly-organized.

· Experience using online databases and other sources to locate biographical, financial, and philanthropic information.

· High level of computer literacy required.

· Ability to work under pressure, handle multiple assignments and meet tight deadlines.

· Well-developed organizational skills and the ability to prioritize work efficiently.

· Ability to coordinate with teams, excellent listening skills, ability to communicate multiple perspectives and needs to different audiences.

Professional Qualifications

· Minimum five years nonprofit grant writing experience.

· Bachelor’s degree.

· Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Outlook, and Excel.

· Experience with Salesforce a plus.

· Experience writing grants in the fields of immigration, workforce development, entrepreneurship, adult education, ESL, and community engagement a plus.

Salary range: $55,000 – $60,000

Application Submission

To apply to this position, please send your resume and a cover letter to jobs@welcomingcenter.org with the subject “Grant Manager”.

For information on The Welcoming Center please visit our website at www.welcomingcenter.org.

The Welcoming Center is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.