Community Ventures, a non-profit corporation, develops affordable housing, mixed-use properties, and other neighborhood assets in partnership with neighborhood organizations in Philadelphia. The Project Associate/Manager (PM) will work with the Executive Director, Program Director and other program staff to manage specific development projects with a focus on CV’s Rebuild projects.

Rebuild is the City of Philadelphia’s Rebuilding Community Infrastructure program (Rebuild) with three main goals: 1) make physical improvements to parks, recreation centers and libraries; 2) promote diversity and economic inclusion; and 3) engage with community members to leverage their knowledge, power, and expertise.

Community Ventures is currently managing five Rebuild projects with total projects costs of approximately $30 million. In addition to Rebuild, Community Ventures is currently working on several affordable housing developments at different stages. Project Associate/Manager responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to; providing oversight and coordination to enable projects to be completed on time and on budget; managing design and community engagement consultants throughout the design and construction phases; coordinating with all parties during construction; reviewing plans and documents and providing feedback & guidance to design professionals; . and engaging productively with Rebuild staff and CV consultants, including engineers, planners, architects, contractors and representatives of civic, community and governmental organizations. The Project Associate/Manager will report to the Program Director and work closely with the Program & Sustainability Manager and Program Assistant and will work full time (40 hours/week).

Community Ventures is a small organization and any list of duties must therefore be considered incomplete and subject to change. All employees must pitch in where needed. The Community Ventures work environment is friendly and informal but serious. We are typically working on several different projects at any one time, and any candidate for the job will need to be able to keep several balls in the air while maintaining calm and a sense of humor.

Specific Tasks

Rebuild Projects

Represent Community Ventures during design, community engagement, and construction meetings.

Serve as the primary point of contact for external stakeholders for assigned projects.

Coordinate with Architects/Engineers/General Contractors through all phases of design and construction.

Monitor project schedule, budget, change orders, MWBE/Section 3 requirements and overall project progress.

Provide reports concerning design and construction progress to Program Staff and Rebuild.

Work with Program Staff, community engagement consultants, and various community and government stakeholders to plan and implement community informed engagement and design process.

Meet regularly with Program Staff, consultants, and community and government stakeholders regarding project status.

Assist Program Staff with consultant RFQ/RFP process, review and selection.

Oversight of Project Close-out and Commissioning.

Review site designs, plans, specifications, bids and other documents for feasibility, adherence to program and professional standards and practices, and compliance with federal, state and local laws and regulations; recommend revisions to the plans and specifications, if warranted.

Attend regular Rebuild project meetings and meet with consultants and staff to resolve design and construction problems.

Review all incoming project invoices related to subcontracts and vendor deliverables.

Monitor all project subcontractor/vendor/partner selection, contracting and deliverables to ensure fulfillment of programmatic obligations and fiscal requirements.

Monitor project activities and outcomes, and write, review, and/or submit project reports to Rebuild and evaluation/outcomes according to contract guidelines.

General

Assist CV program staff with the wide array of tasks associated with housing development and construction projects, as needed and as available.

Assist with the review of conceptual design through construction documents for all projects.

Participate in construction site meetings, based on experience.

Participate in project design/coordination meetings with architects and other consultants.

Resolve the wide range of random problems that typically arise in property development.

Qualifications