4 Circles Beyond, Inc. (www.4circlesbeyond.org) has created this new position to build a fundraising program, strengthen community networking and further develop the organization infrastructure. The Development & Community Connections Specialist will lead fundraising and networking efforts with a particular focus on the creation of a new school – the Academy for Peace & Liberation Education, scheduled to open in 2023.

Responsibilities:

1) Research funding sources, manage annual fundraising and prepare and manage grant applications.

2) Identify leverage points for strengthening neighborly & political networks in the future school community

3) **Boost our visual and communal presence – become a daily/regular

attender at key events, regular school district meetings, gatherings of

non-profit agencies, etc.

4) Co-develop implementation plans for 4CB/AP&LE based on the vision, mission and business strategies laid out by the Director and the Advisory Board

5) Staff the 4CB Advisory Board – administering meetings and minutes and assuring good relationships

6) Work with the 4CB Project Coordinator to increase visibility on social media and assure that the 4CB website is current and accurate

7) **Manage public events (fundraising events, PL&A events, Workshops to be held at in planned school site and in other locations through BD101)

8) **Supervise volunteers, contractors, staff

**For 2021, these tasks will be regulated in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines