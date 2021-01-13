Director of Community Based Health Services: AccessMatters

About AccessMatters

AccessMatters, a non-profit, public health organization located in Center City Philadelphia, envisions a future where every person has the health care and information they need to thrive. In service to that vision, AccessMatters’ mission is to protect, expand, and enhance equitable access to sexual and reproductive health care and information for all people. Our team strives to advance our mission in accordance with these guiding principles: (1) sexual health is an essential component of health and wellbeing across the life span; (2) access to quality, affordable health care – including sexual and reproductive health care – is a fundamental human right; (3) every person, family, and community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect; (4) programs and services should be evidence-based, prevention-focused, and person-centered; (5) organizational excellence is best achieved through a culture of inclusion, diversity, innovation, professionalism, and accountability; (6) clients, volunteers, staff, partners, and supporters should be treated with kindness, dignity, and respect in a trauma-informed and culturally responsible environment; and (7) everyone deserves a caring workplace environment that fosters trust, teamwork, creativity, and work-life balance where work is enjoyable and where staff are supported in their professional development and their pursuit of excellence.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Vice President, Health Access & Service Delivery, the Director of Community Based Health Services provides accountable, operational leadership, oversight, and management of the development and implementation of the full AccessMatters portfolio of HIV programs and community prevention services, including testing and counseling, navigation and linkage to care, case management, clinical network management, and others. This position develops opportunities across AccessMatters’ departments to address needs of underserved populations in our service areas, such as African American MSM, WICY (with particular attention to Black and Latinx youth) and individuals living at or below the federal poverty level, among others. The Director must understand the Philadelphia public health resource landscape and the value of building and maintaining strong relationships with partner organizations.

The Director serves as Principal Investigator/Project Director for several federally funded programs within the HIV services portfolio, including (1) a CDC targeted HIV/STD testing and linkage to care navigation program (named “Brothers United”) (2) a SAMHSA project designed to use the SBIRT model to enhance prevention services for Black/Latinx youth in Philadelphia who positively screen for Substance Use Disorder; and (3) a HRSA Special Project of National Significance (SPNS) (preliminarily named “Sisters United”) focused on improving the retention in care and viral suppression of Black women living with HIV. Additionally, the Director oversees AccessMatters Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program – Part D.

The Director takes a responsibility for ensuring that program goals and objectives are achieved, including the delivery of quality client services are met through team building and supervision of staff, continual monitoring of clinical providers and performance measure data, effective communication, and collaboration with other departments and other agencies. The Director is also instrumental to the larger Health Access & Service Delivery team by assisting the Vice President and fellow leaders with management tasks, including but not limited to programmatic infrastructure development, development and implementation of policies and procedures relevant to managing diverse HASD / CBHS programs and service networks, preparation and dissemination of communications, drafting of reports, contracts management, data monitoring, and training and capacity building activities.

As part of the Senior Management team, the Director embraces and advances the mission and core values of AccessMatters, setting a positive example for staff by uniting colleagues and supervisees in support of the strategic vision adopted by the Board and Chief Executive. The Director helps to provide leadership, direction, and resource stewardship to the organization, while fostering a culture of accountability, professional development, high-performance, and ethical behavior. The Director will be expected to participate in all departmental meetings and activities as needed and other duties as assigned. As a program leader, the Director also advances AccessMatters’ organizational mission and strategic vision, serving as a role model for staff. This position is full-time and exempt.

Essential Functions:

Reporting to the Vice President of Health Access & Service Delivery, the Director will:

Provide Accountable Senior Leadership and Oversight of all AccessMatters HIV Programs

· Assure program compliance with federal, state, and local funding agencies, and serve as Principal Investigator/Project Director for assigned projects, including (1) a CDC targeted HIV/STD testing and linkage to care navigation program (named “Brothers United”) (2) a SAMHSA project designed to use the SBIRT model to enhance prevention services for Black/Latinx youth in Philadelphia who positively screen for Substance Use Disorder; and (3) a HRSA Special Project of National Significance (SPNS, preliminarily named “Sisters United”) focused on improving the retention in care and viral suppression of Black women living with HIV.

· Oversee the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program – Part D, which supports clinical care for Women, Infants, Children and Youth living with or affected by HIV through a Network of providers.

· Proactively implement community based HIV/STD, and other sexual and reproductive health interventions and service models to diverse populations impacted by HIV/STD, through collaboration with community partners, organizations and leaders to ensure long term success based on knowledge, insight, and vision of AccessMatters’ mission and strategic plan.

· Implement interventions according to funded program protocols and monitor quality of program components; develop and/or modify policies and protocols as needed.

· Assure the implementation of overall program goals and objectives, the timely and accurate submission of reports, and any required remediation to assure program goals and objectives are met.

· Ensure that appropriate and accurate program data is being securely collected, submitted, and maintained for reporting, evaluation, and analysis.

· Develop and implement recommendations for service improvements and enhancements, identifying service gaps for additional program development.

· Develop public health and awareness campaigns to support the work and work with communications team to promote AccessMatters’ HIV programs and initiatives, including use of online social media.

· Develop and maintain strong community and partner relationships, while providing program guidance to program partners throughout the service area.

· Assure support to the service providers in data collection, invoicing, referral relationships, and technical assistance as required.

· Stay current on the changing Philadelphia public health resource landscape and remain updated on HIV literature and interventions to regularly assess strategies for community engagement and behavioral change to improve outcomes; research and analyze trends related to public health prevention programming and interventions.

· Partner with area academic and community-based organizations around research and evaluation opportunities to further health disparities work.

· Conduct trainings and presentations to represent HIV Services and community based health initiatives within AccessMatters and the community at large, to keep stakeholders informed about relevant programs and protocols.

· Collaborate with external and internal stakeholders and agency departments to increase program impact, achieve deliverables, and advance the strategic vision of unified program networks that provide comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services for all people.

Lead, Develop, Supervise, and Manage Individuals and Teams

· Through active and positive team engagement, supervise, train, develop, coach, support, and motivate a team of direct reports, including the Deputy Director, Health Resource Specialists, and volunteers, to meet goals and work cooperatively to execute program strategies and manage all aspects of HIV program services and workflows.

· Establish outreach schedule, train Health Resource Specialists, and monitor their work offsite. Hire, train, and evaluate staff; coordinate staff assignments, individual and group supervision, and team meetings.

· Using a strengths-based perspective, coach each staff member to build and utilize individual strengths for program activities, while providing supportive feedback and learning enhancements to address developmental needs, and taking corrective action when warranted.

Manage Program Contracts, Funding Sources, and Budgets

· In collaboration with the Vice President and Fiscal Department, manage and support timely workflow around relevant budgets and contract requirements in areas of deliverables, compliance, expenditures, reconciliation, invoices, contracting, and reporting.

· Lead the recruitment and onboarding of subcontracted providers and network partners; oversee the negotiation, development, and execution of service contracts with all subcontracted providers.

· Assure the monitoring of all contracted services provided by network partners in accordance with city, state, federal and other funding agency guidelines.

· Initiate, execute, and oversee the development of program guidance for provider networks in the CBHS portfolio of services; review and incorporate funder guidance, and collaborate with Program Managers to identify and communicate network questions, concerns, and requests.

· Facilitate and participate in network meetings, trainings, and outreach events to develop strategies to support network partners in meeting program goals and quality indicators.

· Facilitate site visits and program reviews by funding agencies including the development of protocols, organizing of materials and program presentations to demonstrate program quality, effectiveness, and compliance with federal, state and local funding agencies contractual requirements.

· Collaborate in Quality Management functions and initiatives in conjunction with internal Quality Management staff. Participate as agency representative on assigned local and/or state Quality Assurance Committees or Coalitions.

· Lead and actively participate in the identification and writing of all local, state, federal and foundation grant proposals to obtain and maintain funding for program services.

· Develop and monitor all program expenditures and provide forensic review and reconciliation of all funds associated with programs and interface with Fiscal Department.

· Maintain client and program records in accordance with applicable standards and regulations, grant requirements, etc.

· As needed, respond to client/community member inquiries regarding CBHS and other public health programs in the AccessMatters portfolio of services, conduct eligibility assessments, link prospective patients to care, and troubleshoot concerns.

Advance the Mission of AccessMatters and Fulfill Organizational Duties

· Serve as agency “ambassador” and contact for external stakeholders to establish and/or maintain good relationships with provider agencies, key contractors, government officials, and collaborative partners to benefit consumers and facilitate the work of program team and the agency overall.

· As a Program Leader, exemplify our Core Values and dedication to a culture of excellent leadership, in which leaders foster an environment where staff feel valued and appreciated, where all staff hold themselves accountable in service to our community and stakeholders, and all staff eagerly pursue excellence.

· Demonstrate commitment to the principles and values of the AccessMatters Strategic Plan, including support for the organization’s efforts toward equity and commitment to social justice and public health.

· Consistently exercise discretion and sound judgment to analyze, interpret and act, evaluating possible courses of conduct and making decisions for the best outcomes for the client, team and the organization.

· Maintain high ethical standards and conduct regarding confidentiality, integrity, dual-relationships, and professional behavior overall, representing AccessMatters effectively and positively to all internal and external constituents.

· Execute projects and perform other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

· Demonstrated knowledge of health disparities and social determinants of health, inclusive of sexual and reproductive health issues and issues throughout the lifespan, across impacted communities.

· Superior knowledge of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases, and their effects on diverse populations and communities.

· Superior knowledge of HIV care and prevention interventions across impacted communities.

· Knowledge of health care delivery systems.

· Strong understanding of the concepts and practices associated with effective program management.

· Excellent skills in counseling, staff development, and team leadership abilities for multi-dimensional program activities.

· Knowledge and experience in regulatory/contract compliance and quality management methodologies, preferably in a public health or clinical setting.

· Ability to manage business partner relations, monitor budgets and expenditures, and follow fiscal procedures.

· Ability to review and analyze programmatic and service data to assess and monitor provider performance and quality of care and to identify trends.

· Ability to perform with a high level of confidentiality, discretion, and integrity, including demonstrated knowledge of HIPAA and other federal, state, and local regulations governing client confidentiality.

· Demonstrated ability and desire to work within a multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary team environment, serving diverse populations and institutions across a broad spectrum of community and clinical providers within sexual and reproductive health.

· Knowledge and experience working with diverse communities with cultural humility and responsibility.

· Superior written and verbal communication skills, coupled with highly developed interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to counsel others and facilitate meetings and programs in diverse settings.

· Demonstrated ability to lead and work in project teams, managing multiple projects with multiple deadlines and priorities successfully.

· Ability to self-manage, independently prioritize, assess and solve problems, negotiate solutions, and effectively handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously, while taking direction as needed.

· Flexible and open to changing priorities and managing multiple tasks effectively within a compressed timeframe.

· Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint).

· Experience with web-based collaboration platforms and information management systems, portals, and intranets.

· Ability to travel for the implementation of program activities and offsite meetings in Southeastern Pennsylvania as well as across the State of Pennsylvania as needed.

· Ability to supervise staff/activities at community locations outside of normal business hours, as needed (e.g., scheduled nights and weekends).

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

· Required – Bachelor’s Degree in public health, social work, non-profit management, or related field; Preferred – Masters in Public Health, Nursing, Social Work, or other related health field. Relevant industry specific experience may be considered in lieu of degree where possible.

· Required – substantial (e.g., 5 years minimum) experience in HIV care, prevention, and program leadership, including HIV related program planning and implementation, direct HIV care and/or prevention, health education/community based services, with preference for experience with CDC Behavioral Interventions for targeted communities.

· Required – 5 years of experience in professional health program management, including staff supervision and team leadership in HIV programs, healthcare, health promotions, health data management, quality improvement, or other relevant function; experience service contract administration desirable; experience in a non-profit environment preferred.

· Also required – substantial experience (e.g., 3 years) in technical writing to create grant proposals, formal reports, program guides and other authoritative materials.

· Eligible for all city and state mandatory clearances, e.g. criminal and child abuse clearances.