Refugee Community Loan Manager: Women’s Opportunities Resource Center

The Women’s Opportunities Resource Center (WORC) and its subsidiary The Economic Opportunities Fund (EOF) are both certified Community Development Financial Institution that provide financial, technical, and asset building assistance to micro entrepreneurs and businesses in the Philadelphia area. We are looking for a dedicated professional who is committed to meeting the needs of underserved markets.

WORC offers a range of small business financing products ranging from $500 to $50,000 and we link customers to a comprehensive array of financial education and other services provided by WORC.

Over the next several years, WORC/ EOF is looking to expand our market base and significantly increase our loan volume and deployed capital. The ideal candidate has existing contacts with local financial institutions, economic development and business assistance organizations, community organizations, professional associations, economic development agencies and/or small business development centers and knowledge and experience working with refugees and immigrants.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Marketing and growth of the Refugee Program by identifying specific markets, populations, community groups, community leaders, to reach out and educate about loan products and development services available to recruit clients.

Originate (package) and underwrite loans as well as providing training and technical assistance resources in accordance with contract compliance requirements. Package and close 6-10 loans per quarter. Submit loans with required documents and loan manager recommendation to MMS (LiftFund) for underwriting and present loans to the loan advisory council for approval where required.

Provide training and technical assistance (e.g. bookkeeping, business plan development, marketing, etc.) the clients both before and after loan closing.

Go to community business owner’s place of work to pick up documents and assist with getting the client “loan ready”. It is preferred to have a space at a community center for up 8 hours a week where clients can meet you with their documents and TA needs.

Work one-on-one with entrepreneurs and business owners throughout the lending process to identify and address financing and business development needs.

Monitor existing ORR and Immigrant loan clients and pro-actively address clients with challenges. Work with other business clients as requested.

Work cross-functionally with other departments to maximize new business development and marketing efforts across the organization.

Attend WORC staff and program meetings

Assist with collections for the Refugee and Immigrant loan portfolio as assigned.

Perform other related duties, as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A four-year degree from an accredited university in a relevant discipline.

Minimum of two years’ experience in community or economic development lending, and/or microfinance with lending institutions, government loan programs or community lenders with a solid understanding of consumer financing rules and regulations.

Good public speaker with demonstrated marketing, sales, and/or community organizing skills.

Organized self-starter with strong analytical skills and ability to multi-task.

Customer service oriented, patient, flexible, with ability to accept and give constructive feedback and a sense of humor.

Knowledge of Philadelphia and the surrounding four counties (preferred) with willingness and ability to travel throughout the area to engage in marketing and outreach activities.

Ability to work some evenings and weekend days to attend meetings, seminars and events.

Bilingual (French, Arab, Nepali, Burmese) – a plus.

COMPENSATION: Salary is commensurate with experience. Benefits include: vacation, paid holidays, health and pension plan. WORC/EOF is an equal opportunity employer and the board of directors and staff value diversity in all aspects of employment.