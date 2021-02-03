The James A. Michener Art Museum seeks a Director of Public Engagement to help create the Museum’s next chapter.

The Michener Art Museum seeks an experienced, creative, passionate and strategic public education professional to partner with and support the Executive Director in all aspects related to education, outreach and public engagement. Reporting to the Executive Director, and working closely with the Museum’s Executive Team, the Director of Public Engagement will be responsible for the development, coordination and administration of dynamic ground-up programming relevant to the museum’s existing audiences and committed to growing our audience reach, with a focus on diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion. The Director will be responsible for expanding public engagement, establishing and nurturing community partnerships in strategic and tactical ways, and designing programs and initiatives that deepen the relationships between the Museum and the wide-ranging communities and schools we serve. The Director is expected to balance the creative and intellectual process of educational programming with duties associated with administrative and financial oversight and planning. The ideal candidate will be rigorous, curious and multifaceted in their communication and engagement, able to engender trust and inspire potential in our communities.

The Michener was founded in 1988 as an independent, non-profit cultural institution dedicated to preserving, interpreting and exhibiting the art and cultural heritage of the Bucks County region. The Museum is named for Doylestown’s most famous son, the Pulitzer-Prize winning writer, James A. Michener. The Museum is housed in the former Bucks County Prison and has evolved from a modest facility with a locally derived mission to an accredited museum with a broad vision. A solid collection of Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings and special exhibitions showcasing a wide range of historical and contemporary work attract annually more than 135,000 visitors.

The Director of Public Engagement will be responsible for designing, building and implementing the museum’s programming initiatives as we write the next chapter in the Museum’s history. The successful candidate recognizes the potential for a multidisciplinary approach to interpretation for and engagement with audiences. They will cultivate strong relationships with local and global colleagues; provide exceptional thought leadership regarding trends in education, community relations and outreach, and relative to the creative arts in general, and American art in particular, and interpretation of historical buildings, and with the highest museological practices in mind. They possess a comprehensive understanding of professional standards and best practices with regard to art museum ethics as established by the American Alliance of Museums and the Association of Art Museum Directors and are expected to maintain a genuine and deep commitment to diversity and inclusion; and proactively ensure the organization is a thought leader in social justice, social access and full social inclusion.

Primary Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will be committed to a collaborative and innovative approach to developing an engaging, multigenerational, inclusive outreach program that is aligned with the Michener’s mission, while taking into account the needs of the community, the schools and visitors inside and out of the building. The Director will oversee three direct reports and must be able to communicate effectively with various constituent groups, have strong organizational and operational skills, and must be creative, self-directed and a team player. Other key attributes include the ability to build collaborative relationships and to attract and maintain new audiences.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Curatorial Duties

Develops the strategies for public engagement to meet the needs of existing audiences, while simultaneously expanding audiences to engage younger and diverse attendees.

Responsible for the successful implementation of creative engagement programming onsite, offsite, and virtually including but not limited to lectures, talks, performances, workshops, concerts, and classes.

Creates new programming opportunities through exploration of historic prison building and history and builds programming connections with broader creative arts while drawing inspiration from the founder, author James Michener.

Establish the Michener as the “cultural and intellectual hub” of the region, building strong partnerships with local universities, schools, performers, etc.

Collaborate closely with Development in the cultivation of donors, and in the research and application of grants to support programs

Networks out to organizations in the area for invigorated partnerships that will infuse program with robust ideas and new audiences

Strategizes and contributes content for the Museum website, digital outlets, and social media channels

Explores feasibility of residency program for writers, artists, and the community

Administrative Duties

Management of three direct reports, and additional indirect reports and staffing in public programs, arts education classes, summer camp, educational programming, group tours, including volunteers, docents, and interns.

Oversees general operation, including scheduling, booking, budget projections, expense reports, grant applications and reporting, for programming initiatives and associated staff

Works closely with Executive Director to ensure fulfillment of assigned strategic initiatives

Active member of the Museum’s Executive Team, participating in overall management of the Museum, attends meetings with the Board of Trustees, and represents the Museum in public forums.

Examines and evaluates all programming efforts at the Museum.

Partners with the Director of Marketing and Communications and Social Media manager to market and publicize events

Provides general guidance and thoughtful stimulation to staff and colleagues

Explores fundraising opportunities as related to area of supervision

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS:

Master’s Degree in museum education preferred, with a minimum 5-7 years of public education leadership experience required. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered

Demonstrated management and administrative abilities

Commitment to the best practices in museum education

Excellent written and interpersonal skills; proven ability to work with a range of colleagues

Passionate interest in the role of the arts in civic and community life including a working understanding of the arts and culture scene in Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

Familiarity with school systems in general and those within an hours’ drive of the Museum in particular.

Excellent writing and public speaking abilities

Experience with virtual programming, including live streaming and revenue models associated with creating programs essential

Willingness to work nights and weekends when necessary

Salary is commensurate with experience plus excellent benefits. This is a full time regular, non-exempt position

The James A. Michener Art Museum is an Equal Opportunity Employer.