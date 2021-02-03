Facility and Security Manager: Woodmere Art Museum

Woodmere Art Museum is located on six acres in Chestnut Hill and its three buildings include the main historic mansion with galleries and offices (20,000 sq. ft.), a second residential building used for storage and back-of-house activities (4,000 sq. ft.), and a carriage house that has been converted into an art studio (2,000 sq. ft.).

RESPONSIBILITIES

The position reports to the Director of Facilities, serving as a “right hand” in all facility and security related activities of the Museum. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

With regard to facilities:

Maintain and supervise the maintenance of buildings, grounds, outdoor sculpture, parking areas, utilities, and equipment on an ongoing basis;

Assist in developing and following budgets and overseeing capital projects and contractors’ work;

Assist in the prioritization of improvement projects and evaluating cost-effectiveness of out-sourcing versus in-house work;

Assist in performing preventive maintenance on equipment, as well as basic electric, plumbing, roofing, and landscape work, as needed.

With regard to security:

Collaborate with the Guest Service Supervisor to manage the day-to-day security of visitors, staff, and Museum facilities;

Make decisions, lead in public safety activities, and ensure that best practices are followed, implemented, and improved upon as needed.

REQUIRMENTS

Valid Driver’s License;

Team player who brings a collaborative spirit to a team-oriented work environment;

Flexible schedule to accommodate evening events as needed;

Calm demeanor when making emergency and safety related decisions;

Experience in minor repairs in electricity, plumbing, equipment management;

Working knowledge of MS Office;

Pleasant disposition interfacing with the public and communicating with visitors to the Museum.

This is a mid-level managerial position with hours that include weekends on a consistent basis. The successful candidate will demonstrate a willingness to be trained to understand the Museum’s facilities and operations.

A demonstrated passion for the arts, the work of the museums, and/or institutions of public service is preferred.

Woodmere Art Museum values diversity and is committed to equal opportunity to all persons, regardless of age, color, disability, ethnicity, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status and any other status protected by law.