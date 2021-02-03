Chief Advancement Officer: Providence Animal Center

Providence Animal Center (PAC) seeks an experienced fundraising professional to join the senior leadership team as the Chief Advancement Officer (CAO). This is an exciting opportunity to help guide and implement the scope and vision of the advancement work for the Center through creative and formalized programs. This newly created position will have the support of the Board led Advancement Committee and the Executive Director to work collaboratively as an effective results-driven leader.

Reporting to the Executive Director, the CAO will lead a team of six full-time and one part-time advancement staff who in 2020 surpassed development goals. All resources for the Center are generated through earned income and advancement. To date, funding has been secured through major gifts, events, bequests, foundations and other generous contributions. The annual operating budget for PAC is $4M and there are approximately 60 part-and full-time staff, over 300 active volunteers and a very strong foster program.

PAC is a private free-standing 501(c)3 animal welfare organization located on a seven-acre property in Media, PA just off the Blue Route. The facilities and kennels have recently been rebuilt after a successful $4.2M capital campaign.

The Chief Advancement Officer:

The successful candidate will have a proven track record developing and executing successful fundraising strategies. She/he will serve as a key strategic partner to the Executive Director and as a leader within the organization. The CAO will share the passion of staff and volunteers and will also bring professionalism, sophistication and rigor to the advancement function and leadership of the institution.

Key responsibilities include:

Emboldening the Providence Animal Center advancement program with an entrepreneurial spirit focused on leveraging donor support and identifying new opportunities for growth.

Developing short and long-term strategic and tactical plans for all aspects of the advancement program that will take funding to the next level. Partnering with the talented team and developing efficiencies and strategies to accelerate the results.

Developing and maintaining a portfolio of major gift prospects.

Identifying appropriate ways to redeploy the team to work through COVID-19 restrictions.

Creating and implementing new strategies to generate revenue. Identifying new and creative ways the team can achieve financial goals.

Fostering a positive, enthusiastic and inspired culture within PAC to represent and promote the excellence of the Center to donors, prospects, staff, volunteers, and the larger community.

Working with Directors to develop, manage, and oversee the budget.

Forging productive relationships with people from wide-ranging communities to garner support for the Center from existing and new donors.

Leading by example. Serving as a champion of the PAC mission, committing the necessary time and energy to achieve goals and going the extra mile to inspire others to do their best.

Desired experience and skill set includes:

Previous success creating advancement strategies with strengths in major gift, corporate and planned giving.

A self-starter with a track record of innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Strong team management and leadership experience. Experience with volunteers is a plus.

Experience working with sophisticated donors and a track record of success creating and managing a portfolio of major gift prospects.

Strong written and verbal communication skills are essential.

Previous experience working within a culture closely tied to organizational mission.

Bachelor’s degree required; graduate degree preferred.

Salary and Benefits: Competitive and commensurate with experience. Full and generous benefit package.

COVID-19 considerations:

Common areas are cleaned and disinfected daily, supplies are available for staff to clean and disinfect their offices. Masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves are available for staff

Organization website:

www.providenceac.org

Organization Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=providence%20animal%20center

Providence Animal Center offers life-affirming rescue, medical care, treatment, protection and placement of companion animals that forever upholds the critical importance of the human-animal bond.

Providence Animal Center is an equal opportunity employer.

For more information:

Courtney Disston

cdisston@disstonsearch.com