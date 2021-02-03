Senior Accountant: Philadelphia Museum of Art

We Are Committed to an Inclusive Workplace

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art, we actively seek to employ a diverse group of people who embody our organizational values. We welcome and encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply, especially those from traditionally underrepresented groups in the museum field, who are inspired by our shared purpose and enjoy working collaboratively with others.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, citizenship or immigration status, color, disability, ethnicity, familial status, gender identity and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any other protected status.

How You Will Contribute

The Senior Accountant aids the Controller in the compilation, verification, and presentation of financial information, including audit and tax support, and presentations to Committees and the Board of Trustees. In addition, the Senior Accountant is responsible for the oversight of the administration and the accounting for the endowment invested assets, including research and due diligence, and for the accounting of all endowment and special purpose funds.

Specifically, you will:

Serve as the primary contact with the endowment’s investment advisor and custodian bank, when one is selected.

Work as part of a team to determine if a custodian bank is appropriate, and if a custodian bank is appropriate, works on the team to select custodian bank.

Perform all required accounting and administrative work to maintain the records of the endowment investments including but not limited to tracking fair market value, required journal entries, reconciliations and reporting.

Maintain all accounting needed for endowment fund activity, including but not limited to unitization, required journal entries, reconciliation and reporting.

Complete survey and other data requests as needed.

Work with investment advisor to ensure all new investment documents are completed and submitted on a timely basis.

Work with investment advisor and directly with investment manager to ensure communication method is most effective and secure.

Ensure all due diligence, including annual audit package, is performed by investment advisor and reviews for completeness.

Perform certain internal due diligence, including but not limited to review of investment audited financial statements and review of manager reports.

Maintain and review investment performance reports.

Prepare all required schedules related but not limited to endowment and investments for audit and tax reporting.

Work with the treasury area to ensure cash transfers are executed accurately and timely.

Implement any new accounting pronouncements with respect to but not limited to endowment and investments.

Review all new gift agreements to determine proper accounting and recording based on donor restrictions and according to GAAP.

Be responsible for the review, preparation, and distribution of special purpose fund activity.

Work with Development Department to prepare, review and distribute grant applications, grant updates and other financial reports.

Maintain accounting and reporting for retail, special events, publications and special exhibitions.

Develop and maintain cashflow and cash forecast models for all areas of responsibility.

Look for the most effective, efficient, and secure methods to execute all job responsibilities (including but not limited to endowment and investments)

Complete account reconciliations and other special projects involving financial analysis and interpretation as assigned by the Controller and the CFO.

Work may be reassigned as needs arise.

Your background and experience include: